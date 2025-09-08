Rallies planned across Australia in response to neo-Nazi attack and anti-immigration marches

Rallies are intended to be held in capital and regional cities across the country in response to last week's anti-immigration marches. Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This article was first published on NITV.

First Nations groups are planning a national day of action in response to last month’s anti-immigration marches and the attack on a sacred Indigenous site.

The ‘March for Australia’ saw thousands turn out in cities across the country on August 31, and was marked by racist chants like ‘Australia for the white man’.

The ensuing violent assault on Camp Sovereignty, a protest camp in Kings Domain Naarm Melbourne which is also a sacred burial site, resulted in severe injuries and several men are facing criminal charges.

The Blak Caucus, an Aboriginal action group based in Sydney, says it is coordinating with Indigenous groups across the country, including Camp Sovereignty, to organise rallies in response to August’s events.

“As Aboriginal people around the country, we are taking a stand in relation to that disgusting behaviour,” said Paul Silva, an organiser and member of the Blak Caucus.

“We’re making a stand to say, ‘No room for racism.’

“Now is this time for people ... to stand at these national days of action, to stand with First Nations people to stand in solidarity with Camp Sovereignty.”

Planned for September 13, the day will include “Aboriginal dancing, culture ... food [and] story-telling from Aunties.”

Silva said the ugly scenes from the March for Australia events had brought attention to issues long-familiar to Indigenous and migrant communities

“This is something that wider Australia needs to come to terms with, is that us as First Nations people have experienced these struggles for quite some time,” the Dunghutti man told NITV.

“The 31st of August was ... a movement that was out to express hate towards not just First Nations people, but people that come here from war-torn countries to share these lands and create a better life.”

Sewell denied bail

Neo-nazi leader Thomas Sewell is one of those charged in relation to the attack on Camp Sovereignty.

On Friday, it was reported that he had been denied bail.

Magistrate Donna Bakos, in considering Mr Sewell’s conduct, found it “serious” enough to warrant his continued remand.

“To lead and participate in, if not incite an unprovoked attack on a sacred site … can only be viewed as serious conduct,” she said.

Mr Silva said the men involved in Sunday’s attack must be punished under the “full extent of the law”.

“We’ve just had hate crime laws be implemented within this society,” he said.

“It’s one thing to put a law in, it’s another thing to put it into action, and actually hold these people accountable.”

Calls for a stronger legislative approach

Both the federal and the NSW state governments have passed hate crime laws this year, widely understood to be in response to a rise in antisemitic incidents.

Race Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman said the new laws constituted “one small piece in a very big puzzle.”

“Because those laws are really hard to prosecute, as history has shown us, and are rarely prosecuted in fact, and clearly the laws themselves haven’t stopped what’s happening,” he told NITV.

“Indeed, hate speech has gotten worse since those laws were passed.”

Instead, the commissioner said a more comprehensive approach is necessary.

“Those laws only operate after the harms occur,” he said.

“We need to stop racism at its source. It’s like a poisonous weed where you keep chopping off the branches. It keeps growing.”

The involvement of far-right figures has led to calls for their designation as domestic terrorists, something Indigenous Australians minister Malarndirri McCarthy was asked about on Thursday.

“I certainly understand the calls by certain groups across the country,” she told the ABC.

“What’s happening now is that there have been charges laid. We know that a court case will be underway.”

Mr Sivaraman reiterated the Australian Human Rights Commissions calls for a stronger legislative approach to combatting racism.

“What solutions are going to tackle the scourge of racism? This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he told NITV.

“What we saw on the weekend, it’s reflective of racism that’s been travelling online unchecked for a long period of time.

“Clearly ... our structures are broken, and we actually need wholesale change, as we’ve called for in the national anti racism framework."

By Dan Butler of NITV.