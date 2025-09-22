‘For the sake of our rangatahi’: Auckland community fights new bottle shop

The site for the new shop is the former Black Bull Liquor Manurewa, on Russell Rd. (File image) Pic 2: Manurewa residents protested outside the shop last month. (Supplied)

A south Auckland community has pleaded with a licensing board not to approve the opening of a new bottle shop in their neighbourhood “for the sake of our rangatahi”.

SSB 2024 Limited has made an application to the District Licensing Committee to operate a new off-licence bottle shop at 70 Russell Road, Manurewa.

The site is the old Black Bull Liquor Manurewa - which failed to re-establish a licence twice, the most recent last year. It has been closed since 2023.

It is situated close to 16 early childhood centres and three schools - the closest, Manurewa Intermediate, is directly next door.

There are also five alcohol outlets within a 1km radius.

Manurewa residents faced the licensing committee this week, objecting to the application, speaking on the the effect it would have on school children and the neighbourhood.

One resident who lived close to the shop, said the area was usually busy in the afternoon, with many students loitering around.

“The liquor store is just another bad distraction that these kids just don’t need,” she said.

“For the sake of our rangatahi, please don’t allow this shop to open.”

Another resident said adults can purchase alcohol elsewhere, “there are many, many bottle shops around”.

“But we shouldn’t open this one that is so close to schools.”

One resident spoke about the positive difference there’s been since the last bottle shop at the same site closed in 2023.

“There is no more alcohol rubbish around, no people there begging and intimidating our kids, no more rowdy drunks, we don’t have to deal with loud music being played outside the shop.”

The proposed site is a decile 10 area, one of the most deprived 10% areas in New Zealand.

According to Auckland Council’s Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), the site for the proposed shop was in a Neighborhood Centre Zone, which has added protection against new off-licences.

The presumption was that these types of applications be refused, which may be rebutted by the applicant.

When asked to explain why he believed an exception should be made, the applicant’s director, Satinderjit Singh Batth, stated that he had a long-standing connection to south Auckland, having lived in the area for many years.

He also cited his experience at Liquor Centre Hall Ave in Māngere, which was owned by his father and which he managed for over a decade as evidence of his familiarity with the industry and local community.

He admitted he had not engaged with the local community when he applied for the new off-licence, and when pressed by the the committee on why, he said he didn’t feel the need to because of the advice he was given by his adviser.

The application received 49 objectors from the public, and was also opposed by police, the medical officer of health and the inspector.

Under their application, Russell Road Liquor applied to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday, 9am to 9pm, and if granted, agreed to close shop from 3pm to 4pm everyday to reduce the risk of exposure to minors.

The licensing committee will make a decision in a few months.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.