‘Grateful and proud’: Henare O’Keefe back serving Flaxmere community

Henare O'Keefe is back as councillor for the Hastings District Council's Flaxmere Ward. Photo / NZME

After a three-year hiatus, Henare O’Keefe says he is back in his happy place, and he can’t wait to kōrero with the people of Flaxmere.

O’Keefe won the Flaxmere Ward seat from incumbent first-term councillor Henry Heke by 139 votes and is looking forward to returning to the council decision-making table.

He said when he realised he had won, he was happy and humbled.

“I was also grateful and proud and intend to work hard for the people who put their faith in me,” he said.

He’ll be hitting the streets once again with his mobile BBQ, aiming to bring the community together for a chance to chat.

“I want to talk to our people in their own backyards and get some direction about what they need from me."

In the weeks and months to come, O’Keefe said he would be reacquainting himself with relationships that have always been percolating beneath the surface and spending time with retailers, developers, churches, and schools.

“But first, I need to get back to the council. I’ve been away for three years, and I need to be privy to what’s happening in Flaxmere.

“This election has seen big changes in the council. There are lots of people I don’t know, but we must get behind the new Mayor Wendy Schollum, bond as quickly as possible and be as tight as a drum.”

O’Keefe was first elected to the council in 2007, but stepped down in 2022 for personal reasons.

Six months later, he was back out in the community as the Hastings Ambassador, a role he started in 2017 as part of his duties as councillor, focusing on building pride in the Hastings district.

He said when he decided to restand, he wondered if the people would remember him.

“When you go away for three years, the landscape can quickly change. I was thinking to myself ‘will the people still remember me? Do they care’?”

His dream is for everyone in Pahārakeke to have a home and a job.

“People might not see this as a core council role, but everyone deserves a warm, comfortable home.

“At the same time, I don’t want Pāharakeke to be a burden on ratepayers.

“It’s my job to keep fantastic things happening in Flaxmere.”

Meanwhile, Heke is already embarking on a new venture, taking over the lease of the Flaxrock Gym.

Hastings District Council closed the gym in April this year, following a review of expenditure and the cost of running it

It confirmed that CrossFit 879, owned by Heke, will be the new tenant.

Heke thanked his supporters on social media on Saturday

“Whether you voted, helped put up or pull down billboards, handed out flyers, or just sent a message of support — I’m truly grateful.

“Even though I didn’t get across the line this time, I’m still here. You’ll still see me around. I might not be the official councillor, but I’ll always be that unofficial one who’s here when you need me.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air