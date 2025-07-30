A return to council for one of Flaxmere’s heroes

Henare O’Keefe returns to stand as Hastings District Councillor, aiming to address key issues like living costs and housing in Flaxmere.

Henare O’Keefe has been nominated to stand in the upcoming local body elections as a Hastings District Councillor, marking a return to a role he stepped away from three years ago.

O’Keefe previously served as a councillor for 15 years, representing the Flaxmere ward. He stepped back from public office in 2022 following the passing of his wife, Pam O’Keefe, in 2020, and his granddaughter’s brain tumour diagnosis.

O’Keefe says those events left him in a space where he could not continue serving in council. Now, he says, he is returning to “finish what he started.”

“Call it an awakening, call it being born again. As I began to recover, so to speak, the thought dawned on me, why don’t you go back to council and attempt to finish what you started,” he says.

Service to Flaxmere

Over his previous 15 years as a councillor, O’Keefe built a reputation as a staunch advocate for the Flaxmere community, continuing his support even after leaving council.

He has been involved in housing initiatives—including a project to bring 500 new homes to Flaxmere—as well as rangatahi programmes and support services for parents. Throughout his life, O’Keefe has fostered more than 200 children.

He says that whether or not he is re-elected, his service to the community will continue.

“As we speak, come June next year, there will be 40 brand new affordable whare for our elders. It’ll coincide with the opening of the new supermarket in June next year,” he says.

Key issues

Hei tā O’Keefe, he nui ōna whāinga hei hāpai ake i ngā hapori o roto i a Heretaunga.

Ko tētahi o aua whāinga e ngau kino nei i te nuinga o ngā tāngata huri i te motu, ko te patu i te utu whai oranga.

Hei tāna he kaupapa me amo ake e ngā kaikaunihera, e ngā amorangi o te motu, kei noho ngā tāngata katoa hei papa.

“The cost of living is abnormal; it’s not right. I don’t know what we can do about that, but I’m of the opinion, there’s more than enough money and resources. We’re the produce capital of New Zealand here, possibly in the southern hemisphere for goodness’ sake. And we are struggling to put food on the table.

“We need vessels within council, politics, leadership that will fight and will never surrender.”

Arā noa atu ngā kaupapa e whāia nei e ia, pērā i ngā take kāinga kore, ngā take hei tautoko i ngā mātua, ngā take mātauranga, me ngā take e pā ana ki te iti o ngā rawa.

Ka mutu, he kaitaunaki hoki ia i ngā wāri Māori ka pōtihia hei te mutunga o tēnei tau.

“Don’t fear them, embrace them. I promise they will make you proud, Aotearoa. Don’t allow politics to convince us otherwise.”