Thousands take to the streets in nationwide ‘mega-strike’

Tens of thousands of nurses, doctors, and public service workers went on strike today across Aotearoa who are demanding better pay, safer staffing levels, and improved working conditions.

On Thursday morning, thousands of protestors gathered at Aotea Square in Auckland. Vice President of the New Zealand Professional Fire Union, Martin Campbell, who was in attendance, says things are getting worse in their line of work.

“Firefighters are not able to rely on fire trucks getting them to fire calls, and we’re not able to rely on them working when we’re at fire calls. That puts firefighters at danger, and it puts members of the public at real danger as well.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says the strikes are a direct result of Christopher Luxon’s government choosing to underfund schools and hospitals.

“When the people we trust to care for our loved ones and teach our children are underpaid and undervalued, it’s our families and communities who suffer. That’s what Christopher Luxon and his ministers just don’t get. They’re out of touch.”

'Mega Strike' Aotea Square 2025. Photo: Te Ao Maori News

The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers says it stands firmly with social workers and every kaimahi across health and education taking part in today’s strike.

CEO Nathan Chong-Nee says that, despite the weather disrupting rallies across the motu, their resolve is unwavering, and their message remains clear.

“This is a day of action that will be a defining moment in our history. We refuse to accept a system that underpays, undervalues, and overburdens those who hold our communities together. Today, we stand united, unapologetic, and determined to demand the dignity, fairness, and investment our whānau deserve.”

Space Minister Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Public Service Minister Judith Collins described the strike as unfair, unproductive and unnecessary and should be called off.

“The strike will not help anyone. It is a stunt targeting the Government, but the people paying the price are the thousands of patients who have had appointments and surgeries cancelled, and the hundreds of thousands of kids who will miss another day at school.

“For many students, the strike falls in the same week as a teacher-only day and ahead of Labour Weekend, and it comes just weeks out from crucial exams for NCEA-level students – many who have endured ongoing interruptions throughout their secondary education.

“It is only by genuine negotiation that settlements are achieved. The Government is at the table with offers, but the unions are out on the streets with megaphones.”