Iwi Chairs call for hui with Te Pāti Māori amid party turmoil

Bayden Barber of Ngāti Kahungunu speaks as a delegation including representatives from Kīngitanga, Rātana, Parihaka and Te Pāti Māori is welcomed on to Te Whare Rūnanga at the Treaty grounds, on 4 February, 2024. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The National Iwi Chairs Forum has written to Te Pāti Māori’s leadership, calling for a hui to help the party navigate its internal challenges following weeks of public fallout and, in recent days, the news the party executive voted to suspend its Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

The forum said 75 iwi representatives who met at Hopuhopu this week confirmed a strategy to increase Māori participation in the 2026 General Election.

They also agreed to prioritise supporting Te Pāti Māori to work through its issues.

“Meeting with Te Pāti Māori to help resolve internal challenges on a tikanga basis is a priority for ngā iwi katoa,” ICF Spokesperson, Bayden Barber said.

“The National Iwi Chairs Forum considers it necessary to focus political attention on the aspirations of whānau, hapū and iwi, as opposed to other political issues that in our view distract from that purpose,” he said.

The Forum confirmed that a formal request to meet has been sent to Te Pāti Māori’s president, co-leaders, and representatives from the Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Tonga electorates.

Te Ātiawa, one of the mana whenua of the Parliament grounds, has offered to host the hui at one of its marae.

It is expected to take place once Te Tai Tokerau leaders have met directly with the party.

A Te Pāti Māori spokesperson confirmed to Te Ao News they have received the letter and will work directly with iwi leaders regarding next steps forward.

Context: deepening rift over Te Tai Tokerau

The Iwi Chairs Forum’s intervention comes as Te Pāti Māori’s internal divisions continue to play out publicly.

Last week, documents obtained by Te Ao Māori News revealed the party’s National Council voted to suspend Kapa-Kingi and reset the Te Tai Tokerau electorate executive, citing alleged breaches of its constitution.

Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

That decision has sparked pushback from within the party, including from Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris, who described the process as lacking integrity and out of step with the party’s own kawa (constitution).

Ferris said he believed proper tikanga had not been followed and that “kei te mamae haere te iwi Māori” (the people are hurting).

The whānau of Kapa-Kingi, including her son and former party vice president Eru Kapa-Kingi, have also sought legal advice, accusing the party’s executive of breaching its own constitution.

Meanwhile, Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara has publicly voiced support for Kapa-Kingi, calling her “a pou of Te Pāti Māori.”

What happens next

The ICF’s invitation will look to use iwi leadership to de-escalate tensions and restore tikanga-based dialogue before Te Pāti Māori’s Annual General Meeting in December.

Whānau Ora CEO John Tamihere. Photo / NZME

The presidency, currently held by John Tamihere, is a triennial position and that term has not yet lapsed, meaning a vote of no confidence would first need to be put forward and accepted before a new president could be elected by members and the National Council.

For now, the party’s internal review process continues, with its National Executive tasked with determining how to implement the suspension decision of Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and report back to the National Council.