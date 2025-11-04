Te Pāti Māori northern faction breaks silence as tensions continue

Kyla Campbell Kamariera, Te Pāti Māori Te Tai Tokerau Electorate Executive co-chair, has pushed back against Party President John Tamihere’s suggestion that Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi should “do the right thing” and step aside.

“Nā Te Tai Tokerau ia i tuku, mā Te Tai Tokerau anahe ia e tango,” she said.

In a social media post on Monday, Tamihere compared the situation to when former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira left the Māori Party to form the Mana Party.

“I guarantee Kapa-Kingi and Ferris will not do the same thing because their conduct is not based on mana, is not based on integrity and honesty or on principle. Their conduct is based on greed, avarice and entitlement.”

“The adverse impact of the Kapa-Kingi entitlement can only be explained by their desire to take over leadership of the Party with Mr Ferris. They could not do that through the tikanga of the Party, so they have endeavoured to destabilise the Party.”

Fronting media at Parliament on Tuesday morning, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rāwiri Waititi described Kapa-Kingi and Ferris as “rogue MPs.”

“You’ve got two rogue MPs who have been acting outside of the constitution, and those are the things that the national council have to consider as they make their deliberations.”

Rawiri Waititi speaks with Tini Molyneux following Privileges Committee ruling

However, Kyla remains resolute, saying Kapa-Kingi still has the backing of Te Tai Tokerau and their full support for her work in Parliament.

“Kāore anō a Mariameno kia peia e te pāti, nō reira, ko tā mātou o te ohu o Te Tai Tokerau, he tautoko i a ia pau te kaha ki te mahi tonu i ngā mahi ki roto i te whare pāremata, ā, puta noa i tana rohe pōti hoki.”

Last week, the Te Tai Tonga electorate confirmed a vote of no confidence in Party President John Tamihere. While Te Tai Tokerau has yet to make a formal decision, Kyla says the rohe shares the same position.

“E tautoko mārika ana mātou i te petihana a Te Tai Tonga e mea ana kia whakawātea i a ia i te tūranga perehitini.”

“E anga ana mātou ki tō mātou ake rohe, ka hui tahi ki ngā wheinga, ka eke ki runga o Waitangi, ka poroa hoki i ngā mātenga tokotoru e kīia ana ko te kāwanatanga.”

What next?

The National Council will now determine next steps for Ferris and Kapa-Kingi, where they will likely consider and vote on expulsion from the Party.

The hui is expected to take place in the coming days.

That council is made up of electorate executive representatives, MP’s and candidates.

On Tuesday afternoon, members from the Iwi Chairs Forum will meet with Te Pati Maori in Wellington, in an attempt to help the party deal with their internal struggles. The objective of that hui is unclear, however, Rawiri Waititi said they were elated at the request.