“Kia haere tonu te mahi” Fire at Mitai Māori Village won’t stop the show, says owner

A late-night blaze has caused extensive damage to Rotorua’s Mitai Māori Village, gutting the venue’s main performance and conference area.

Emergency services were called to the cultural attraction shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, after reports of smoke and flames coming from the building. Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived quickly and managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to nearby structures or the surrounding bush.

No injuries were reported, and the wider village - including cultural exhibits, dining areas, and forested walkways - was not affected.

Mitai Māori Village, a long-standing Rotorua tourism icon known for its traditional hāngī and kapa haka performances, has been a key destination for manuhiri from around Aotearoa and the world. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Fires at Mitai Village

Owner Wetini Mitai-Ngatai (Te Arawa, Te Whakatōhea) believes the blaze was likely sparked by a faulty lamp.

In a live video to the community, Mitai-Ngatai said the performance building - used nightly for cultural shows featuring haka, waiata, storytelling, and hāngī meals - suffered extensive damage.

However, he reassured supporters that the village’s core cultural and natural features were untouched.

“Pai rā hoki a Tāwhirimātea e pupuhi pēnei mai te hau. Nō reira, ka ū tonu mai te weranga i tēnei taha anake o te whare tāpoi,” he said, acknowledging the strong winds that helped contain the flames to one side of the building.

Mitai Māori Village has long been a cornerstone of Rotorua’s tourism industry, offering manuhiri an immersive experience of Māori culture. Visitors can enjoy traditional performances, stories of Māori history and legend, and kai prepared in a hāngī - an underground earth oven.

The site also features carved meeting houses, sacred springs, and native bush walks.

Despite the setback, Mitai-Ngatai says the spirit of the village remains strong. “The heart of Mitai Māori Village is still here,” he said. “We’ll rebuild.”

Mitai Village

“Kei te haere tonu ngā mahi. Ka haere tonu, kāre he mutu. Ko ngā konohete ki te ngahere nei. Kei te rongo koutou i te waka a ngā kaihaka mai i reira ka haere mai i rā ngā tau kei mua nei.”

While a full investigation is underway, Wetini-Mitai is optimistic that the village will recover quickly and continue its cultural offerings to visitors

“Ka haere tonu ngā mahi e toru marama pea kātahi tēnei whare ka whakatūria. Koirā te tūmanako. Kāore e whakaroaroahia te tūngia.”