New era for Rotorua Duck Tours under Te Arawa

The world-famous Rotorua Duck Tours has come under Te Arawa ownership, boosting iwi involvement in tourism and the local economy, operating since 2003

Rotorua Duck Tours, one of the region’s most recognisable tourism attractions, has been acquired by Te Arawa Management Limited (TAML). The move brings the iconic tours under iwi control and expands TAML’s growing tourism portfolio.

Since opening in 2003, Rotorua Duck Tours, founded by Trevor and Peter Weir, has offered domestic and international visitors a unique way to explore the lakes while learning about Māori history and environmental care.

“We have to provide more than just a duck tour; we speak a lot about Māori history, and we try to educate people on water quality,” says Trevor Weir.

Iwi-led tourism in Te Arawa

The acquisition aligns with TAML’s commitment to mana whakahaere, ensuring that activities on the lakes are managed according to Te Arawa values.

TAML now has greater oversight of lake operations, while the Te Arawa Lakes Trust remains the independent kaitiaki responsible for the lakes’ health and wellbeing.

Rotorua Duck Tours

The company aims to build a sustainable commercial platform while ensuring that cultural responsibilities are maintained.

The move also opens up opportunities for Te Arawa descendants in employment, leadership, and enterprise, supporting both economic and cultural growth.

Wally Haumaha from Te Awara Management says it’s important for Māori tourism to work together.

“If we could bring together a collection of strong Māori tourism operators and combine our resources, how rich would that be for our people here in Te Arawa?”

Rotorua continues to attract more than 3 million domestic and international visitors each year.

The acquisition provides TAML with the ability to integrate Rotorua Duck Tours with other culturally rich tourism offerings in the region, including Te Puia, Waiotapu, and Tarawera.

Bringing these operators together is expected to enhance the visitor experience and strengthen Māori tourism in the area.

The tour’s fleet consists of genuine refurbished WWII amphibious DUKWs, which were originally designed to transport goods and troops over land and water.

Rotorua Duck Tours

Tikanga tiaki taiao

As the owners of the lake beds, Te Arawa can actively manage activities on its waters. The acquisition allows the iwi to exercise direct control over tourism operations while generating revenue that supports ongoing projects and initiatives for the local community.

“So we’re really excited that this is an acquisition that will support our people in the long run, not only financially for Te Arawa Lakes Management, but also culturally and strengthen our contribution to Rotorua’s economy,” says Haumaha

The purchase represents a combination of cultural stewardship and economic development.

By taking ownership of Rotorua Duck Tours, Te Arawa Management Limited is ensuring the tours continue to provide safe, educational, and culturally meaningful experiences while contributing to the long-term well-being of the iwi and the Rotorua region.

“They’ve always been about educating at the lakes, so I guess that’s something they’re going to bring to the party. But they’re going to be able to enhance it even more, I think, through their history and everything, and that’s what I’m really excited about,” says Weir.