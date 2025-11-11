A historic native title claim encompassing Melbourne has been lodged with the Federal Court

The Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung peoples' claim stretches across parts of metropolitan Melbourne. Contrary to scare campaigns advanced following the introduction of native title, it does not affect private homes, business or public infrastructure. Source: Moment RF / Charlie Rogers/Getty Images

This article was first published by NITV

Elders in Victoria are celebrating decades of work after submitting their native title claim to the Federal Court.

The Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people are the traditional custodians of Naarm Melbourne and its surrounds.

On Monday, 11 members representing the applicants lodged a formal native title determination application to be considered by the National Native Title Tribunal.

The area encompasses a large swathe of metropolitan Melbourne, including the inner city, and extends almost 200 kilometres from the Werribee River to Mount Gregory in the Yarra Ranges.

Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Elder Perry Wandin said the application was the culmination of decades of advocacy.

“Wurundjeri people have fought ... for recognition and respect, and have been at the forefront of protecting culture and Country in Melbourne and surrounds,” he said.

“The courts have recognised seven other groups in Victoria. It is now time for the traditional lore and customs of the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people to be recognised.”

Native title requires applicants to prove an unbroken cultural connection to the land preceeding colonisation.

Since native title’s inception following the landmark Mabo case, many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples made successful native title claims across the continent.

The applicants, who will be represented by Slater and Gordon, expect to show evidence demonstrating that ‘Elders have passed down knowledge of the land and ceremony, fishing, hunting, language and art, ensuring cultural continuity.’

“This is a moment of acknowledgement and respect. It’s about ensuring our connection to Country is recognised in law, as it has always existed in truth,” said Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Elder, Aunty Di Kerr.

The claim area will require consultation with the neighbouring Bunurong Traditional Owners, which have already begun, according to Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung representatives.

By Dan Butler of NITV