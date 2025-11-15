Schools across Aotearoa reaffirm commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi after changes to Education Act

The tino rangatiratanga haki (flag) outside Parliament on the day of the Treaty Principles Bill introduction. Photo: RNZ / Emma Andrews

This article was first published by RNZ

A growing number of schools across Aotearoa are pushing back against the government’s plan to remove the requirement for school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, saying their commitment to the Treaty will remain unchanged.

The Treaty requirement previously in the Education Act said schools would give effect to Te Tiriti, including by ensuring plans, policies, and local curriculum reflected local tikanga Māori, mātauranga Māori, and te ao Māori; taking all reasonable steps to make instruction available in tikanga Māori and te reo Māori; and achieving equitable outcomes for Māori students.

The Education and Training Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading on Tuesday, removed this requirement.

Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds, who moved the bill’s third reading, said it was “unreasonable to expect elected parents, who volunteer their time, to discharge the Crown’s legal responsibilities in respect of the Treaty.”

“This government is relentlessly focused on lifting student achievement and closing the equity gap,” she said.

“Boards will still be required to seek equitable outcomes for Māori students, and to take reasonable steps to reflect New Zealand’s cultural diversity and provide te reo Māori learning if requested.”

Simmonds said the bill “clarifies expectations” and “keeps schools focused on educational achievement as their highest priority.”

But education leaders say the move - made without public consultation - “undermines” boards’ legal responsibilities as Crown entities.

The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF), supported by a coalition of national education organisations, also launched a petition against these changes, saying “removing Te Tiriti from the one place every child in Aotearoa passes through... deprives our tamariki of the opportunity to learn about identity, belonging, and partnership in a culturally responsive environment.”

Maori classroom. Photo: RNZ / Tom Furley

Kura commit to Te Tiriti

From Whakatāne to Tāmaki Makaurau to Ōtautahi and Invercargill, school boards have issued public statements reaffirming their obligations to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Te Uru Karaka Newton Central School in Auckland said the government’s move “does not change who we are or how we operate.”

“Our commitment to Te Tiriti is deeply embedded in our co-governance model, which is clearly reflected in our school constitution,” the Board of Trustees said.

“This structure ensures shared leadership and genuine partnership between Tangata Whenua Ahi Kaa and Tangata Tiriti. It reflects our identity as a school community and anchors the values that shape our relationships, decisions, and aspirations for our mokopuna.”

In Whakatāne, Allandale Primary School said its direction would remain “unchanged.”

“We will continue to proudly work to support mana motuhake - the right of Māori to determine and shape their own futures including educational pathways,” the board wrote.

“Our kura will remain grounded in te reo Māori, mātauranga Māori, and local tikanga, guided by the aspirations of Ngāti Awa whānau and hapū, and the whānau of our school hapori.”

Nearby Apanui School said Te Tiriti o Waitangi was the foundation of its strategic plan.

“We work in partnership with Ngāti Awa to ensure Māori aspirations guide our curriculum, culture and decision-making,” Alexandra Pickles said on behalf of the school board.

“Apanui School will continue to uphold Māori rights as tangata whenua and to enact Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a living, practical foundation of all we do.”

“This is not only our legal responsibility but also our moral and educational one. We stand firmly in this position.”

In Ōtautahi Christchurch, Somerfield Te Kura Wairepo said the removal of the clause would not change its priorities.

“Our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi remains unwavering,” presiding member Lucy Green said.

“The principles of partnership, protection, and participation are core to our responsibilities and integral to success in our kura.”

Another school in Ōtautahi, Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery, responded to the changes by learning a new waiata Māori for staff and students.

“The Board and staff at Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery would like to reinforce our commitment to valuing our bicultural heritage” the kura wrote on Facebook.

“We will continue to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

In a letter seen by RNZ, the New Zealand Catholic Education Office (NZCEO) also reaffirmed its support for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Chief Executive Dr Kevin Shore encouraged Catholic schools to continue giving effect to Te Tiriti, embedding tikanga Māori, te reo Māori, and local mātauranga Māori into school policies, curriculum, and daily life.

“Catholic education in New Zealand has a long history of support for tangata whenua and for the inclusion of tikanga and te reo within the culture and practice of our schools,” he said.

The letter outlined practical steps for Catholic schools, including developing community understanding of te ao Māori, recognising Māori as tangata whenua, consulting with local Māori communities, and embedding Māori spiritual and cultural practices into school life.

Lawyer and Māori rights advocate Tania Waikato has been compiling a list of kura who have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to Te Tiriti, and as of 13 November the list had reached 195 schools.

Waikato said this response shows that the government had “failed” to remove Te Tiriti, and she expected the list to grow.

“The people are speaking. Not the politicians, not the activists, the people,” she said.

“They are telling you again, that we will not dishonour Te Tiriti, because Te Tiriti protects us all.”

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ