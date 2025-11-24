Kōura research to focus on Parininihi Marine Reserve

Kōura are an indicator species of how successful Department of Conservation reserves are. Photo: Supplied / Shaun Lee

This article was first published on RNZ.

A Taranaki study will investigate the health of one of New Zealand’s most iconic marine species - the kōura/spiny red rock lobster.

The collaboration between Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama and the Department of Conservation (DOC) will monitor kōura off the north Taranaki coast, comparing abundance, size, sex ratio and health inside the Parininihi Marine Reserve and several points outside the protected area.

DOC marine reserves ranger Oscar Cotter said the species, commonly known as crayfish (Jasus edwardsii), was a keystone in the coastal environment, playing an essential role in maintaining ecosystem health, but they were under significant pressure from commercial and recreational fishing.

“Kōura are a key indicator species in determining the success of marine reserves DOC is responsible for,” Cotter said.

“In marine reserves like Parininihi, they are fully protected and able to recover from fishing impacts. In marine reserves, people can see our marine life and fish species as nature intended.

“They are great places for people to enjoy naturing in our oceans and learn about the species that live there.”

Cotter said three days of field work were scheduled to begin on 1 December, with craypots placed at 50 specific locations inside the marine reserve and a further 50 points outside it.

All kōura caught would be returned to the sea, once they’d been measured and details recorded.

“We’ll be using a commercial vessel for this work and, as the boat will be inside the marine reserve, we wanted to pro-actively inform local residents and boaties,” Cotter said.

“Parininihi Marine Reserve is significant to the communities of the area, and DOC and Ngāti Tama feel it’s important to alert residents to the work, so there are no concerns or confusion about the commercial vehicle appearing to be harvesting koura in the marine reserve.”

Kaitiaki Taiao, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama, Troy Tawhiao said the iwi were fully onboard with the work.

“Through this kōura survey, Ngāti Tama shares our mātauranga and strengthens our connection to Parininihi as kaitiaki,” he said. “It also helps us educate our uri and wider community about the health of our moana.”

DOC staff and Ngāti Tama representatives would be onboard the vessel at all times during the field work, which was reliant on good weather and sea conditions.

By RNZ.