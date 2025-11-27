Mayors can’t represent Māori - West Coast iwi chair

An iwi representative on two West Coast councils has rejected the idea that mayors would represent Māori interests on the Government’s proposed new boards, which replace regional councils.

Makaawhio chair Paul Madgwick (Ngati Maahaki; Ngai Tahu) says he agrees local government reform is well overdue and there’s no question a new model is needed.

“Regional councils have become bloated in recent years, although a lot of that has been in response to more and more government demands and red tape imposed on the local sector.”

But Madgwick said the Government’s discussion paper was ‘”a little glib” about Treaty obligations and Māori representation.

“Poutini Ngāi Tahu have had a seat on the West Coast Regional Council’s resource management committee for about 35 years. This council was a pioneer in terms of valuing Māori representation at the table and it has worked well for three decades.”

The Government’s idea that Māori would in future be represented on the Regional Board by the mayor of their district was “specious”, Madgwick said.

“They can’t possibly represent the values of manawhenua. Plus we have the Mana Whakahono a Rohe, which is a statutory agreement with the WCRC and the first signed in New Zealand, set up under the RMA, so where does that fit with these plans?”

The reform net needed to be cast a lot wider than regional councils and unpalatable change such as Three Waters, Madgwick said.

“It needs to put the blowtorch on district councils too. “

There were still lots of questions with the latest proposal, he said.

“I’m not sure it’s the only solution - but it’s certainly better than the previous government’s plan to turn local councils into social agencies.”

Paul Madgwick is also his iwi’s representative on the Westland District Council, and was a signatory to Mana Whakahono in 2020.

Under the Government proposal, mayors of city and district councils would take over the duties of regional councils.

Pitched as the biggest shake-up of local government since 1989, the mayors would form 11 Combined Territories Boards (CTBs).

The proposal document said CTBs will inherit all the roles, functions, and obligations that regional councils and councillors have now.

“This will explicitly include provision for carrying over Treaty settlements that place an obligation on a regional council,” the proposal said.

Existing arrangements for Māori engagement and participation will continue, it said.

The documents released yesterday said the government had “considered the impact of the proposal on Māori rights and interests”.

Adding the government’s proposal had been drafted so as “to not undermine, disrupt or affect Treaty settlements” but was seeking a wide range of views to ensure this is the case.

Speaking on Tuesday, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the proposal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to set New Zealand on the path to economic growth.

Consultation is open until 20 February, 2026

Disclosure: Madgwick is the Editor of the Greymouth Star. He took no part in the commissioning, reporting or editing of this LDR story.