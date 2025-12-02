Louis Davis: Changing the way the world sees Māori men

Louis Davis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua) has won NZ Creator of the Year at the Australian TikTok Awards, using his platform to shift how the world sees Māori men.

“Just after I was born, Once Were Warriors comes out and becomes the biggest story in media about Māori men - men who look like me. We’re the warrior, the abuser, the aggressor,” Davis says.

“But that’s not how I grew up - I grew up in love, grew up [with] awesome parents, awesome whānau and I wanted to tell that story.”

Davis shares how his father, despite growing up without a father himself, raised him in a loving home.

“I wanted to tell a story about Māori men that loved their partners, look after their kids, look after the whenua and the moana - [wash] away any stereotypes that came before me.”

Atu i Te Tai Tokerau, horapa ki te ao

With more than two million followers online, the proud father of three rose to fame by sharing everyday whānau life with his wife Ashleigh and their tamariki, as well as culture and kaimoana.

He says his videos have received over three billion views this year, highlighting the growing interest in Māori and indigenous cultures.

“People are fascinated by indigenous cultures all around the world - [our] relationship with food, our relationship with land.”

“I think [Māori are] the greatest storytellers ever and I think that is something that exists in all of our whānau. [It’s] a gift to be able to make people laugh or touch them in their soul and I think many Māori carry that.”

He moemoeā mai anō

Despite the fame, Davis remains grounded in the quiet life in Te Tai Tokerau, saying the simple life is his dream, though he says it’s not a reality for everyone.

“I’m from a place with no shops, no jobs, nothing. So if you wanna earn good money and live a good life you have to leave.”

“And this life, this mahi has given me that gift - being able to go home for my kids to know their grandparents, their great grandparents and even their great great grandparents.”

Davis was also a finalist alongside his first cousin, Jordan Vaha’akolo, a host on The Morning Shift podcast, and Paris Nuku, known for making gourmet recipes simple and accessible for whānau.

“Either way, [mine and Jordan’s] Nana wins,” he says.

“It’s always an opportunity when you can get to speak to people, whether it’s one or a million. I take that responsibility seriously. You can make a difference.”

He oranga anō i roto i te pae pāhopori

Davis is currently in Brazil. For the past few years, he has documented his journey to show his wife the seven wonders of the world. He hopes to continue sharing Māori stories with people across the world.

“I just want them all to leave my kōrero believing that whatever their version of that is - it is possible,” he adds.

“You can be crazy, delusional. If it brings you joy, and if you’re willing to do it long enough, it could eventually be your mahi.”