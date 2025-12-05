Auckland Harbour Bridge march: NZTA denies permission for Brian Tamaki protest – again

This article was first published on NZ Herald.

Brian Tamaki has again been denied permission to lead a protest march over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

An NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson told the Herald: “NZTA has declined the Freedom and Rights Coalition’s request to access the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Auckland Anniversary Day, 31 January 2026.”

Tamaki’s traffic management plan did not meet NZTA’s strict criteria, the agency said. It is the lead agency for granting permission to access the harbour bridge.

“In order to ensure public safety, minimise the risk of damage to the bridge infrastructure, and minimise disruption for road users ... there is a very high threshold for acceptance of requests to access the Auckland Harbour Bridge for special events.”

A defiant Tamaki told the Herald he intends to continue planning the protest and hopes thousands may take part.

“It wasn’t unexpected and comes as no surprise,” he said.

“We have a right to protest and were told at the last minute we would have to pay a bond, and get council and police sign off.

“We had professionals writing up the traffic management plan and they were unaware they needed to get police or council sign off, and the bond came out of the blue,” Tamaki said.

On NZTA’s public website, it explains how to apply for access to the bridge, including that the organiser “must pay a cash bond equivalent to 50% of the estimated cost for use of the bridge four weeks before the event”.

Police have warned Tamaki that they will not support an unauthorised march.

“We have had engagement with organisers over recent weeks,” a police spokesperson said.

“Inspector Mark Fergus has made it clear to organisers that police will not support any access that does not receive a permit from NZTA.

“Police recognise the right to protest provided it is lawful and peaceful, but we will not condone action that puts people at risk.”

Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo: file.

Tamaki had earlier hoped to lead a protest over the harbour bridge on Labour weekend, then claimed he had postponed the plans – but authorities said permission was actually refused.

Tamaki told the Herald last month that the new protest will be a “Bridge to Better” march with Christian values, protesting against immigration, politicians whose morals he disagrees with, and the under-fire police hierarchy.

“This isn’t the last you will hear about this,” he told the Herald.

By Joseph Los’e of NZ Herald.