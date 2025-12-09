RMA shake-up: Māori input ‘minimal’ under new planning rules

The Government has unveiled its long-promised reforms of the Resource Management Act (RMA), promoting the new planning system as a “once-in-a-generation” reset that will speed up development, remove red tape, and put property rights at the centre of environmental decision-making.

But while ministers say the system provides “clearer roles” for Māori and stronger recognition of Treaty responsibilities, Māori interests remain on the margins of a reform framed primarily around economic growth and private property rights.

The government claims the new framework will give Māori interests more certainty, improve consistency in how Treaty obligations are considered, and provide stronger tools to protect sites of significance.

It states iwi will be more involved “upfront” in planning, that the system will better uphold Treaty settlements, and that national direction will embed Māori interests throughout.

However, the operative provisions in the Bill present a far narrower picture.

Māori role limited to consultation and high-level goals

The Bill requires the Crown and councils to consult iwi authorities during the development of national planning instruments, regional spatial plans, and local land-use plans.

Decision-makers must “have regard to” iwi management plans and statutory acknowledgements, and must notify iwi when consents meet certain thresholds.

The legislation also includes a Māori interests “goal”, covering participation in national instruments, identification of sites of significance, and enabling Māori land development.

But these are framed as objectives rather than enforceable duties, and there is no requirement to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a level of protection Māori have long argued is necessary.

Instead, the Bill says only that it “recognises the Crown’s responsibilities” in relation to the Treaty, which legal experts describe as significantly weaker than the RMA’s own Treaty clause.

There is also no guaranteed decision-making role for iwi in spatial planning, no co-governance mechanisms, and no obligation for councils to adopt Māori views or cultural assessments.

Minister defends Treaty Clause and argues it will unlock more for Māori

Te Ao Māori News asked Minister Bishop if these reforms weaken Māori rights and interests, to which he defended.

“I don’t think it weakens it; in a way, it makes it clearer for everybody, and that’s a win because it is the lack of clarity that creates the confusion.” He said.

He believes the current system ‘ties everyone up in knots’ and the reforms will make it clearer over time.

“For example, the council have to go off and talk to mana whenua, and it is often hard to work out who that is and half the time they don’t want to - this will provide clarity,” he added.

Existing Māori participation mechanisms restricted

Under the new system, existing and initiated Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements may continue, but new agreements cannot be established unless required by a Treaty settlement.

Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements are formal, structured agreements between iwi/hapū and local councils created under the former Resource Management Act (RMA).

The RMA allowed iwi and councils to initiate these arrangements voluntarily.

The Bill also raises thresholds for public and targeted notification of consents.

Notification will occur only when effects are “significant” or “more than minor”, meaning many activities that previously triggered iwi notification will no longer do so.

While iwi must still be notified where thresholds are met, those thresholds will be higher than under the RMA.

Treaty settlements recognised but not guaranteed

The fact sheet emphasises that the system will “uphold Treaty settlements”, including agreements under the Marine and Coastal Area Act and the Ngā Rohe Moana o Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou Act.

But the Planning Bill requires only that the Crown seek to reach agreement with settlement bodies on how their arrangements will operate under the new system.

If no agreement is reached, the legislation proceeds regardless, creating uncertainty about whether settlement redress will retain its current effect.

Government says reforms will speed up growth, reduce costs

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says the new system will unlock development, improve environmental certainty, and remove up to nearly half of current consent requirements.

The reforms are framed around reducing compliance costs for landowners and placing “property rights at the core”, while centralising environmental rules and directing councils to deliver simpler, more consistent plans.

“Successive governments have complained about the constraints imposed by the RMA,” Bishop said.

“This Government is delivering an entirely new regime premised on liberal market economies: property rights.”

The bills will be introduced to Parliament today, with select committee hearings expected in early 2026.

National policy direction is due within nine months of the legislation passing, and the Government aims for the full system to be operational by 2029.

Māori provisions remain among the smallest parts of the reform

Despite the Government’s assurances of a clearer role for Māori, the Māori components make up less than half of one percent of the total legislation.

For example, as part of the info pack, which was handed out to journalists which contained a number of press release from the respective Minister’s offices and info sheets, the modest 3 page fact sheet labelled ‘What it means for Māori interests and Treaty settlements’ was not only a modest 3 pages but was noticeably at the very back of the big bundle.