Christchurch exhibition looks at decline in state of freshwater across Ngāi Tahu takiwā

The Unutai e! Unutai e! exhibition was developed by Dunedin Public Art Gallery in collaboration with Ngāi Tahu leaders and photographer Anne Noble. Photo: Supplied

This article was first published by RNZ

An exhibition opening in Christchurch is offering an insight into the deteriorating state of freshwater across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā which has prompted the iwi to take court action against the Crown.

Unutai e! Unutai e! opens at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū on Saturday, it was developed by Dunedin Public Art Gallery in collaboration with Ngāi Tahu leaders and acclaimed photographer Anne Noble, the exhibition uses photographic works to highlight the realities being faced by waterways across the country.

Noble’s images document the environmental degradation affecting a significant number of waterways within the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and the consequences for Ngāi Tahu whānau, hapū and iwi working to restore wai māori, uphold rangatiratanga, and protect mahinga kai practices.

In 2020, Ngāi Tahu lodged a statement of claim with the High Court seeking recognition of rangatiratanga (authority) over wai māori within the tribe’s takiwā.

The case seeks definition and legal recognition of Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in freshwater to provide clarity and certainty for both the iwi and the Crown as partners under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It is grounded in rangatiratanga, the responsibility and authority of Ngāi Tahu as a Treaty partner within the takiwā.

Anne Noble Te Awa Whakatipu 2024. Digital print, pigment on paper. Collection of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. Photo: Supplied/Anne Noble

Kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Justin Tipa said rangatiratanga was not about ownership or control; it reflected the tribe’s obligation to protect and manage freshwater for the collective good, now and into the future.

“The case provides the opportunity for the Crown and the tribe to decide together on a way forward to address the freshwater crisis, fix allocation, address rights and interests, and bring Ngāi Tahu expertise to the table.

“We are asking the Crown for effective water governance; clear, data-driven policy and standards; targeted action where it is most needed; proper investment in monitoring; and assurance that policy is delivering real outcomes.

“We also seek opportunities for the tribe to invest in infrastructure and solutions. In return, we’re playing our part by investing in research to drive efficiency, reduce red tape, lower transaction costs for all South Islanders, and ultimately restore and protect water.”

Healthy waterways are essential to the South Island’s environment, economy, and communities. This case is not solely about Ngāi Tahu rights - it is about securing clean, thriving rivers and lakes for every South Islander, he said.

Developed and toured by Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Unutai e! Unutai e! will be on display at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū from 13 December 2025 to 19 April 2026.

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ