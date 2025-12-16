Wahine Māori tā moko artist inks landmark deal with NZ household name

Wahine Māori tā moko artist Pip Hartley has taken the traditional art form from her studio to The Warehouse shelves

Affordable and authentic tā moko designs reaching whānau across Aotearoa.

Wāhine Māori tā moko artist Pip Hartley is known as a free spirit who has always expressed herself through art

From her studio in Te Henga (Bethells), “Karanga Ink” Pip Hartley has always expressed her identity through art.

Beginning her tā moko apprenticeship at just 17 under Te Kura Te Wanikau Turoa, she learned the importance of tikanga, cultural integrity and honouring the stories behind each design.

So when The Warehouse came calling, Hartley saw an immediate opportunity to bring her tā moko art to The Warehouse shelves and make meaningful Māori art accessible without the high price tag.

“When the tono came through from The Warehouse, I was super excited,” says Hartley

And The Warehouse Lead Buyer Chloe MacKenzie, says they were immediately drawn to Pip’s authentic design and knew her artwork would translate beautifully into what represents New Zealand.

“We could tell her tā moko designs will translate beautifully across our parel and living range,” says Mackenzie.

Karanga Ink Collection - the collection brings Pip’s original artwork to life across apparel, outdoor living, and home décor.

Affordable tā moko design for every whānau this summer.

The Karanga Ink Collection brings Pip’s original artwork of motifs like Niho Taniwha and Mangōpare across summer clothes to home decor, with the biggest achievement being that every item is priced under $30.

Karanga Ink Women’s Dress $30

Karanga Ink Men’s Shorts $25

Karanga Ink Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt $28

Karanga Ink Lowfold Beach Chair $24

Karanga Ink Beach Umbrella $18

Living & Co Karanga Ink Wall Art $25

He tapu te tā moko, nō reira me tika te whai tikanga.

I whakapau kaha a Pip ki te whakarite kia ōrite āna uara ki ērā o Te Warewhare, ā, i mīharo ia ki te nuinga o tā rātou mahi ki te tiaki i tana tirohanga toi. I whai wāhi tonu ia ki ngā tukanga katoa, tae rawa atu ki ngā whakaaetanga whakamutunga.

“We are katiaki for the taiao, so that was really important tikanga for me,” hei tā Hartley.

Kei ngā Warewhare puta noa āna kākahu i tēnei wā tonu i mua i te taenga o Hine Raumati, te wā o te Kirihīmete me te Tau Hou Pākehā.