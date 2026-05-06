Tā moko artists take centre stage in Foot Locker’s Adidas campaign

Tā moko exponents Hirini Katene (Heeds Native) and Gordon Toi have been featured in the latest Foot Locker advertising campaign promoting the popular Adidas Superstar shoes, centred on the theme of “passing down of legacy”.

The campaign marks a first for Māori artists and offers a glimpse into the world of moko for a global audience.

Katene said he was approached earlier this year by a Foot Locker representative and saw the opportunity as one he could not pass up.

“I was just ohorere, like wow, Adidas? And just feeling hīkaka, excited, keen. Just because of the Adidas, we look at the likes of Kanye West, superstars like that.”

He said the campaign also provided an opportunity to pay homage to the man who taught him his craft.

Katene is a student of renowned tā moko artist, carver, sculptor and educator Gordon Toi.

Toi, who has practised tā moko for decades, said he was honoured to be part of the process.

“It provides a good opportunity for artists like myself and Heeds, the House of Natives and whoever else is out there doing their thing to have an opportunity to showcase what we do,” he says.

Foot Locker deal

Foot Locker, a multinational American company, has had a lasting influence on sneaker enthusiasts in Aotearoa.

The company generates around $8 billion USD annually. Katene said that, with the support of his whānau, he took steps to ensure the collaboration was culturally safe before committing.

Toi, who has worked on advertising campaigns for various companies throughout his career, said maintaining cultural integrity is essential before agreeing to commercial partnerships.

“Rather than just jumping on the waka for the likes and the followers is to really think about all those types of concepts like, do I align myself with this kaupapa, what the brand means towards our people. So, basically, for me, my tick box is, so long as Māori are in charge of how those images are portrayed and we’re constantly in good communication with those people who want to work with us, then I think that’s fine, haere tonu, mahi tonu.”

Katene said that while working with global brands such as Adidas and Foot Locker is aspirational for many Māori, ensuring the space remained grounded in tikanga was critical.

“When we arrived, we still did our karakia, we did our karakia for the whole rōpū. Whakawātea, ērā kōrero you know. We still tried to keep our practices, our formalities, and that was just to keep us safe in these spaces.”

Katene said the work will not stop there, with a focus on ensuring more Māori are exposed to opportunities within the space in the near future.