Why swim safety matters this summer

Rising temperatures are drawing crowds to beaches across Aotearoa, and the call for water safety is stronger than ever as we enter our highest risk drowning season.

Water Safety New Zealand reports that over 43% of drownings occur over summer. Compelled by his own mistakes, Spokesperson and ex-navy diver Robb Hewitt hopes swimmers and divers can learn from a near-tragic event in 2006 that nearly cost him his life.

“How did I go missing out at sea for 75 hours? I crossed over tikanga, protocols and processes. My grandfather said I should only get enough for a feed and I was trying to be too greedy and get all the crayfish that I could”, says Hewitt.

Hewitt broke his golden rule of always diving with a buddy, a safety measure he had learnt in the navy, and was swept out to sea alone by a current after trying to capture many crayfish deep underwater. He believes that tikanga should be at the forefront of our minds.

“Tangaroa makes no mistakes” says Hewitt.

The message comes with the release of coronial findings into the death of a 43-year-old, whom Te Ao Māori News has decided not to name, with findings saying that the drowning could have been prevented.

“The important thing is making sure that you return home safely, especially during this time at Christmas. If you think you should, then maybe you shouldn’t. If you think you can see a crayfish which is a little bit deeper, maybe you should just come back another day,” says Hewitt.

All underwater deaths reported in 2024 were men, and 75% of those fatalities occurred when close buddy contact wasn’t maintained. Kai gathering is also linked to 26% of annual drowning fatalities, which disproportionately impact Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities.

Surf Life Savers New Zealand’s Kaihatū Brent Matehaere says swimmers should prepare before they hit the water.

“Titiro ki te the conditions, to the āhua o te moana”, says Matehaere.

Matehaere advises that people heading to the beach check the swell and the Safeswim App to find lifeguarded spots.

“We have our amazing mana pou moana all around Aotearoa that are standing there in red and yellow between the flags. Kōrero, ask them questions, get that those conversations going”.

10 tips on how to stay water safe this summer

As recommended by Surf Life Saving NZ and Water Safety NZ

1. Always dive with a buddy

Stay close enough to your buddy to give or receive immediate help.

2. Wear the right swim gear

Lavalava, heavy jackets, jeans or gumboots are good on the shore but will weigh you down if you take them in or near water.

Wear clothes that are designed for the water, like board shorts, togs, wetsuits and even lifejackets or flotation devices.

3. Check the conditions

Check the swell (wave size) and head to Safeswim for information on water quality, swimming conditions and lifeguarded beaches.

4. If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water

Being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival and allow you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water.

It is recommended that anyone going into the water be able to float first.

5. Adhere to tikanga

Tikanga has whakapapa and is passed down to keep you safe.

Whether karakia, not diving for more than you can eat, or adhering to rāhui, tikanga can guide us on how to get home safely.