Rāhui enacted after death at Tongariro National Park

This article was first published on RNZ.

A rāhui is in place in part of the Tongariro National Park after a death on Friday.

Police said a man became unresponsive while walking the Taranaki Falls Track.

“Despite efforts from those who were walking with the man and a passerby, he sadly died at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

The local hapū, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, has placed a rāhui on the Taranaki Falls and Tama Lakes tracks until 6am on Tuesday 30 December.

To show respect, all hikers in the area were asked to consider using alternative tracks during the rāhui.

This rāhui will also affect those wishing to hike the Tongariro Northern Circuit between Whakapapa Village and Waihohonu Hut.

“With deep respect and sadness, we acknowledge a recent passing within Tongariro National Park,” the hapū said in a statement shared by the Department of Conservation.

“Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro offers aroha to the whānau and recognises the significance of this loss within our rohe.”

Guiding and transport operators for the Taranaki Falls and Tama Lakes tracks have also been made aware of the rāhui.