Koroneihana 2025: History, unity and a new reign at Tūrangawaewae

Thousands gathered at Tūrangawaewae as iwi, Pacific delegates and whānau reaffirming kotahitanga.

This year’s Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae Marae marked a historic moment for the Kiingitanga, commemorating the first coronation year of Te Arikinui Kuiini Nga wai hono i te po since her ascension to the throne.

Iwi from across Aotearoa gathered on the banks of the Waikato River, joined by Pacific representatives and invited international delegates.

Thousands of whānau also made the journey to Ngāruawāhia, reinforcing Koroneihana’s place as one of the most significant events on the Māori calendar.

Te Arikinui on her first coronation. Image courtesy of Te Tari o Te Kiingitanga

He hui mā te katoa

Held annually, Koroneihana recognises the legacy of the Kiingitanga movement and honours the reigning Māori monarch.

The week-long hui blends ceremony with kaupapa Māori discussion, featuring pōwhiri, whaikōrero, karakia and waiata, alongside cultural performances and meetings between iwi leaders on issues impacting Māori communities.

During formal proceedings, visiting iwi, hapū and organisations presented koha to support the hosting of the event.

These offerings reflect tikanga of reciprocity and manaakitanga, and acknowledge the scale of hosting thousands of manuhiri at Tūrangawaewae.

A defining moment of Koroneihana 2025 was the first kauhau delivered Te Arikinui Kuiini Nga wai hono i te po as Māori monarch.

Speaking to the gathered iwi and delegates, she acknowledged the weight of the role she now carries and the legacy handed down to her.

“E te iwi, kua kotahi tau, ā, āe, i tōna tikanga, i te kotahi tau i te hinganga o tētahi e tata ana ki a koe, whakairihia ake ai e koe te pare kawakawa, puta ai hoki koe ki te wheiao, ki te ao mārama, i tōna tikanga. Ahakoa he whakautu tērā e pīrangi ana ahau ki te pāpāho i tēnei rangi nei, kia kore ai koutou e wari, e māharahara mai rānei ki ahau, kāore ahau i te mōhio āhea rawa rā ahau tae ai ki reira.”

In her address, she called for unity and collective responsibility, urging iwi to remain steadfast in unity and compassion, but her father was front of her mind when she spoke.

“I tēnei tau nei, i ōna wā, ko te angaanga tinana noa iho i kite mai ai koutou, ā-roto, kāore he aha, te wairua kua oma kē, kua oma i ōna pono, kua oma i tōna ao hou, kua oma ki te kimi i te poho mahana i mōhio ai ia, ki te poho tonu rā i urupā atu ai ana māharahara tamāhine katoa ki te pō, te poho rā ia o taku pāpā.”

Pacific Island representatives were present throughout the week, underscoring enduring whakapapa and diplomatic relationships between Māori and Pacific nations. Their presence was also reflected in discussions and performances held across the marae.

Kapa haka was a central feature of the celebrations, with rōpū travelling from Te Tai Tokerau to Te Waipounamu. Performances drew large crowds and highlighted the strength and diversity of iwi expression.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po. Image courtesy of Tari o Te Kiingitanga

Another significant moment was Ōhanga ki te Ao and Kohinga Koha, a hui initiated by the Kuiini.

The gathering brought together iwi leaders, Pacific representatives and international delegates to discuss economic development, leadership and global relationships. Holding the hui alongside Koroneihana allowed these conversations to extend beyond ceremony into practical kaupapa.

The handover of the mauri of Te Matatini also took place, marking the transition to the next national kapa haka festival. The mauri was gifted to Waikato-Tainui and will be held at Hōpuhōpū ahead of Te Matatini 2027.

Koroneihana 2025 reaffirmed the continuity of the Kiingitanga under new leadership, while signalling a future shaped by unity, cultural strength and meaningful engagement at home and abroad.