Holiday road tolls ends with seven deaths

This story was first published by RNZ

The holiday road toll stands provisionally at seven deaths, police say, well down on the 15 deaths last year and 22 deaths in 2024.

But director of road policing Steve Greally said it is still seven deaths too many.

“Seven families have lost loved ones, for no good reason, and instead of being able to celebrate during this holiday season, their lives have been changed forever.”

The last recorded so far was in a crash in Papatoetoe about 10pm on Sunday.

Police said there had been more enforcement over the last three years under Operation Open Roads.

Greally said December’s toll was 17 road deaths.

“That’s the lowest it’s been for that month in the last 45 years.”

The 10-year average for December road fatalities is 35.

“We’re not going to celebrate until we have zero deaths on our roads, but this is trending in the right direction.

“We want everyone to keep in mind that one death is one too many.”

Greally said police will continue road policing operations and patrols, especially in higher risk crash areas.

“We’re all responsible for road safety, and while our officers are doing all that they can on the roads to reduce the number of serious crashes, we need drivers to do their part.

“Make sure you are always driving free from alcohol, drugs, and fatigue.”

The Christmas holiday period starts at 4pm Christmas Eve (Wednesday 24 December) and runs until 6am today (Monday 5 January 2026).