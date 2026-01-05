Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro sets new path forward after devastating Tongariro fires

Less than a month after the Tongariro fires, communities have a new evacuation plan. They are ready if needed, though they hope such an event won't return.

What remains is now a period of healing, a chance for Tongariro to restore itself.

The scorched aftermath on Tongariro. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Ahurei Winiata, one of the iwi representatives of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, was on the ground helping firefighters and whānau to put out the fire. He recalls the mamae he felt seeing his own maunga on fire.

He remembers the day as a normal one, heading out with a local dad to look for horses, only to see black smoke. He recalls:“Mōhio pū au kua mura mai te maunga… me te aroha i tēnei maunga, maunga oku.”

Ahurei Winitana with Te Pou Whenua, the protective taniwha of Tongariro

Knowell Fox and Tony Tūranga, co-chairmen of Te Rūnanga Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, were awakened in the night, seeing flames over the hills. They were prepared to evacuate their whānau to safety.

Knowell Fox (left) and Tony Turanga (right) co-chairmen of Te Rūnanganui Hikairo ki Tongariro. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The sacred pou whenua, standing as the Kaitiaki Taniwha of Tongariro, survived the flames. Its korowai was burnt, but the pou remained strong, described by iwi as “i pou tōna waewae ki te papa” The lower part of the pou, now exposed, will remain, while the upper part will be repainted and re-decorated by their artist, Edwin.

Tongariro’s Pou Whenua survives devastating blaze. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The fire prompted a new evacuation strategy, setting up assembly points for whānau to evacuate too.

Wildfire in action (aerial) Flames tear across the Central Plateau as the Tongariro wildfire burns out of control, forcing evacuations of trampers and residents. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Te Rūnanga Ngāti ki Tongariro has set assembly points at the three local marae.

Papakai Marae (approx. 21 km from Tongariro), Otūkou Marae (29 km), and Hikairo (Te Rena) Marae (79 km). These points allow whānau to come together, keep safe, and ensure communication during emergencies.

Turanga says “Working from the rūnanga perspective… it’s about ensuring that when something like this happens again, we have a plan to meet all needs.”

Both chairmen say that while they are prepared, they hope such a situation never occurs again.

Investigations are ongoing, but FENZ and DOC will continue to work closely with iwi over the summer.

With tourism expected to rise, FENZ urges vigilance and immediate reporting of any fire. Aidan Crawford warns,“Kia kaha te tinei ēnei momo ahi ia koe e haere i runga i ēnei maunga.”

Te anga whakamua me te rāhui a te iwi

Pou whenua Te Ririo Pou whenua Te Ririo stands sentinel at the entrance to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, overlooking a landscape now marked by fire and facing a long recovery. Photo: Department of Conservation

Ka noho tonu te rāhui mō te tekau tau kia ora anō ai te maunga o Tongariro. Hei wāhanga o ā rātou mahi hei Mana Whenua, kei te āwhina a Ngāti Hikairo ki te whakahou i te whenua, ki te whakatō rākau, ki te taki karakia me te waerea, kia whakahou, kia whakahaumanu anō i a ia anō.

E mea ana a Winiata “Kia whai hau, kia whai wai, kia whai kaha anō ērā wāhanga o te maunga.”

Kei te whakamiha te iwi ki te hunga katoa i tū tahi ki a rātou i te whāruarua o te wā.

This story was recorded before the December fires at Tongariro National Park.