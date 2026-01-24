Green Party announces member bill to entrench Māori electorate seats in law

On Friday, the Green Party announced it has developed and drafted a member’s bill, under its List MP Hūhana Lyndon, that will be added to “the biscuit tin“.

The amendment bill seeks to entrench Māori Electorate seats in law, similar to how general seats are.

Prior to politicians being welcomed onto Rātana Pā, Lyndon spoke with the media about her bill.

“This is an opportunity for everyone across the house to get in behind something that upholds TeTiriti, balances and provides equity and equality for te iwi Māori, and here at Rātana, it’s important that we bring this kaupapa knowing that they have had an enduring commitment to Māori voice across representation, across generations,” she said.

Green Party's member of parliament Huhana Lyndon and Co-leader Marama Davidson

This is so the seats won’t be taken away if a majority chose to get rid of them, similar to Māori Ward seats in the 2025 Local Elections

“What we have right now is for the Māori electorates, we can see an abolishment of those seats with a simple majority of 51 per cent, whereas the general electorates, it’s 75 per cent.

“So, we want to see the equality given to the Maori electorates as we do for the general,” says Lyndon.

The Green MP said there was a risk the seats could be abolished, citing the current coalition’s actions with the Treaty Principles Bill, Regulatory Standards Bill, and removing the Treaty provisions within the Education and Training Act.

“There’s an insecurity within Teiwi Maori, so this amendment legislation provides a pathway to give a surety that a dedicated Māori voice is available in Parliament, but we also have the electoral choice available for local government to come,” says Lyndon.

The bill, if chosen, will also seek to allow Māori to switch between the general and Māori roll at anytime, meaning tangata whenua can vote for a Māori electorate seat in the general elections but then decide to vote for a general ward for the local elections.