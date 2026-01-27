Displaced whānau encouraged to access temporary housing support

The Government has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service, which helps those displaced by last week’s severe weather across parts of the North Island.

Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, says around 500 people are currently displaced across regions, including Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Te Tai Rāwhiti, with assessments still ongoing.

“Our priority is finding accommodation for those who have been displaced,” Luxon said.

Associate Minister of Housing, Tama Potaka, says the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment is accepting registrations from people who have been displaced, or expect they may need temporary accommodation as a result of the weather events.

“MBIE is working closely with Civil Defence Emergency Management, NEMA, local councils, communities and iwi to ensure people can access safe, suitable accommodation,” Potaka said.

He acknowledged the significant role played by marae and community organisations, saying agencies would continue to provide wrap-around support, including social services, mental health and financial assistance.

The Government has also announced $1.2m in immediate support through Mayoral Relief Funds, alongside an additional $1m to reimburse marae that provided welfare during the response and to help build future resilience.

Luxon says critical infrastructure has been badly impacted, with State Highway 35 on the East Coast and State Highway 25 in Coromandel both sustaining significant damage, while KiwiRail continues to assess rail lines.

Further funding across government agencies is also being made available, including Natural Hazards Commission cover of up to $700m for claims, transport funding for emergency road repairs, waste clearance support for councils, and rural assistance through MPI-backed Rural Support Trusts.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says more support will be announced once damage assessments are complete.

People affected by the recent severe weather who have a current, or expected future need for temporary accommodation, are encouraged to register via the website: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or phone 0508 754 163.