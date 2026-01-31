Beyond the boundary: Rangatahi Cricket Festival celebrates diversity

The Rangatahi Cricket Festival brings together school students from Māori, Pasifika and South Asian communities across Auckland. Photo: Supplied / New Zealand Cricket

This article was first published by RNZ

Auckland’s Lloyd Elsmore Park came alive this week as secondary school students from Māori, Pasifika and South Asian communities gathered for New Zealand Cricket’s Rangatahi Cricket Festival.

Now in its fourth year, the three-day festival has become a key annual sports event, celebrating cultural identity, inclusion and youth cricket in New Zealand, bringing together Māori, Pasifika, South Asian and Howick Pakuranga invitational teams and showcasing some of the country’s most promising young talent.

The Aotearoa Māori teams won the girls’ and boys’ tournaments, with the South Asian boys placing second in the boys’ competition and the Pasifika girls finishing runners-up in the girls’ tournament.

Aotearoa Māori teams topped both the girls' and boys' competitions at the 2026 Rangatahi Cricket Festival. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

David Bhana, pou tikanga Māori at New Zealand Cricket, said the festival was “hugely important” for young players and their communities.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” he said.

“I think all of our cultures are underrepresented at that higher level, so to be able to come together and connect with each other - and know there’s a strong presence in this game and that this game is welcoming for all of us - is really important.”

Bhana said tournaments such as the Rangatahi Cricket Festival played a crucial role for younger generations.

“That’s the purpose of this whole thing - to connect with each other and make sure we all know that these differences and these cultures are what connect us,” he said.

“It’s not what separates us.”

David Bhana is pou tikanga Māori at New Zealand Cricket. Photo: RNZ / Blessen Tom

Patel said visible role models had helped break down barriers for young players.

“Kids today have role models like Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Jeet Raval and Adi Ashok, and they believe they can be like them,” he said.

“The older generation has broken down some of the barriers ethnic communities faced previously. Not all of them. There are still barriers out there, but it’s really important those role models continue so our kids keep playing cricket.”

South Asian Girls captain Aaliyah Patel said she had been playing cricket since she was five years old.

“I started off playing in a boys’ team, then I moved into the girls’ team, and I’ve been playing ever since,” she said.

The captain of the South Asian Girls team said she hoped to continue playing cricket while also pursuing a career in nursing.

“I’m really passionate about helping others, and that will probably take first priority,” she said.

“But I do want to keep playing cricket and doing these tournaments as well, because it’s such a good way to bring everyone together.”

Christelle McGuire plays for the Aotearoa Māori Girls team. Photo: RNZ / Blessen Tom

For Christelle McGuire, this year marked her first appearance for the Aotearoa Māori Girls team.

“It’s been a great opportunity to get to know girls my age from different schools across New Zealand and to play alongside people I wouldn’t normally meet,” she said.

McGuire said cricket had been part of her life from a very young age.

“My two older brothers used to play, and when I was three days old my mum took me to a game in the pram,” she said.

“From then on, I loved it - playing backyard cricket with my family and then getting into it at primary school.”

Both players said the tournament was unique and called for more events like it.

This gives greater exposure to our culture," McGuire said.

“For example, our Māori team stayed on a marae. You don’t often get to do that with a cricket or sports team. Being able to play on great grounds and against teams from all around New Zealand makes it really special.”

Aaliyah Patel is captain of the South Asian Girls team. Photo: RNZ / Blessen Tom

Aaliyah Patel agreed.

“I think we definitely need more,” she said.

“This one is really good, but if we had a couple more, it would be better - playing with different people, against different cultures and inviting more teams.”

Sunny Patel also encouraged more tournaments of this kind and thanked New Zealand Cricket and Auckland Cricket for organising the festival.

“You can never have enough tournaments like this,” he said.

“They give young players not just from ethnic communities but also Māori and Pasifika communities, the chance to play cricket at a high level for their age group,” he said.

“It’s a really good opportunity.”

By Blessen Tom of RNZ