‘For all New Zealanders’: Celebrations getting underway at Waitangi

Paddlers arrive on the beach during the waka parade at Waitangi Day 2025. Photo: RNZ / Layla Bailey-McDowell

This article was first published by RNZ

The chair of the Waitangi National Trust has extended the invitation to all New Zealanders to attend this year’s festivities at Waitangi.

Tania Te Rangingangana Simpson told RNZ the festivities at Waitangi continue to grow every year, both in terms of attendance and in the number of different activities.

“The theme [this year] is Mō tātou, mā tātou, which is for all of us and by all of us. And it reflects the fact that Waitangi and the Waitangi estate in particular is for all New Zealanders. And it is a place of belonging for all New Zealanders because it is the home to the signing of the founding documents of our nation.”

The second aspect of the theme is manaakitanga, about looking after one another, she said.

“So I think you can get the feeling that it is about a sense of unity and of working together ... the future of Aotearoa is something we shape together. It’s our collective responsibility and our shared benefit. It’s our commitment to building the future for all of us and everybody in this nation who call Aotearoa home.”

Tania Te Rangingangana Simpson, new Chair of the Waitangi National Trust Board. Photo: Supplied/Waitangi National Trust

The week begins on Monday with the meeting of the National Iwi Chairs Forum, which runs until Wednesday.

From then on it’s a packed schedule of festivities at both the upper treaty grounds and at the newly refurbished Te Tiriti o Waitangi Marae below.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will be welcomed at the upper treaty grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

“There will be, of course, places for us to discuss and debate, and the forum tent will be operating again on the lower treaty grounds where there’ll be lots of political and iwi-focused discussions. But there’ll also be the music stages, kapa haka, the food, of course,” Simpson said.

Politicians will be welcomed to Waitangi on Thursday, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to attend after spending last year’s Waitangi Day with Ngāi Tahu at Ōnuku Marae in Akaroa.

The one way bridge leading to Waitangi will be closed from Tuesday but there will be a free bus service and shuttle from Bledisloe Domain near Haruru along the newly sealed Haruru Falls Road.

Simpson said there will also be a ferry service from Russell directly to Waitangi operating every 20 minutes.

Although recent storms have taken their toll on Northland, with some areas still dealing with slips and roading issues, there should be no difficulties for access to Waitangi, she said.

Simpson said everybody is welcome at Waitangi as it’s a time to come together, reflect and connect and commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ