‘Long awaited, and overdue’ - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna work set to get underway

A render of the new Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna in Seatoun, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Work is progressing on the major redevelopment of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna in Wellington, following the whakatō mauri held at the kura this morning.

Education Minister Erica Stanford says the occasion marks a significant milestone.

“In May 2025, I approved the redevelopment project for Ngā Mokopuna, which will see much-needed, major renewals carried out for teaching and learning spaces,” she says.

Ngā Mokopuna is one of three kura across Wellington, Hutt Valley, and Porirua included in the redevelopment programme.

“The redevelopment will ensure that Ngā Mokopuna has the facilities moving forward to match its growing roll and future aspirations,” Stanford says.

The project includes replacing existing classrooms with two new teaching blocks, delivering a total of 16 classrooms.

Construction is now moving from enabling works into full classroom construction, with completion expected in Term 2, 2027.

A new gym will then be built.

The redevelopment is supported by a $50 million Budget 2025 investment to deliver up to 50 classrooms for Māori Medium and Kaupapa Māori education.

“Investing in schools and building for the future is a priority for this Government – every child deserves to learn in warm, dry, safe, and modern classrooms,” Stanford says.

The Government says the work at Ngā Mokopuna sits alongside a wider programme of investment, including funding for curriculum development, teacher training, Māori medium curriculum advisors, and support for the Kōhanga Reo network and the Wai 3310 Waitangi Tribunal Education Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry.