A historic treaty milestone for Victoria’s First Peoples is honoured at Waitangi

After 10 years in the making with Victoria’s first Treaty signed and honoured at Waitangi.

History was made in Melbourne as Victoria became the first state in Australia to formally sign a treaty with its First Peoples on November 13 last year. The milestone was achieved after years of community consultation and legislative debate.

The Victorian premier and the minister for treaty sign the treaty document with First Peoples Assembly co-chairs Ngarra Murray and Rueben Berg. Photo by AAP: Justin Mcmanus.

Ngarra Murray, the Co-Chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, emphasised the weight of the moment at Waitangi.

“It was quite a significant moment. It’s been generations in the making to get us to this point.”

With 38 traditional owner (or tribal) groups across Victoria, the signing of the treaty is only the beginning.

Ngarra Murray from the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria.

Murray explains that the treaty uses a “hybrid” model to ensure every community is heard.

It creates two different types of agreement: A single statewide treaty for broad government reforms like health and education, and separate tribal treaties for each of Victoria’s traditional owner groups.

“So, many treaties over the coming months and years as we go through our negotiations.”

Treaty has been signed between the Victorian government and First Peoples. Photo by ABC News: Joseph Dunstan.

The treaty was shaped by the example of the Treaty of Waitangi in Aotearoa. Throughout its development, leaders from Victoria’s First Peoples maintained close ties with the Māori community, seeking advice on representation and co-governance.

“We’ve got an incredible relationship with Māori,” says Murray.

“I think it’s important, our connection as indigenous peoples, to come together and be mobilised when we’re fighting for [the] rights and justice of our countries.”

With the statewide treaty now signed, the focus shifts to the individual tribal negotiations that will shape Victoria’s future for years to come.

“We look towards our annual day, our treaty day this year, when we celebrate the first anniversary of the first treaty.”