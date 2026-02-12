How to set Te Ao Māori News as one of your ‘preferred source’!

Google settings to pick Te Ao Māori News as one of your preferred sources of information. Photo: screenshot.

Google has created a new feature that allows users to decide which organisations appear in their personal search results.

Many may have seen other New Zealand and international organisations trying to capitalise on this new filter.

The great thing is that you can select multiple organisations as preferred sources — meaning you can have your cake and eat it too.

If you would like trusted news from a Māori lens on issues facing Māori and other Indigenous rōpū across the world, you can set Te Ao Māori News as one of your sources.

You can either click this link here, or you can:

Open Google and search for any topic, e.g. “Kapa Haka news”

Click on the Cards star icon on the right of Top Stories

Search for Te Ao Māori News (including the tohutō) and tick the box

Now, when you search for certain kaupapa, if we’ve covered it, our content will appear at the top of your results for you to view.

You can also download our app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to keep upto date on all our kaupapa.