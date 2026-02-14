Te Matatini 2027: Wairarapa have come out on top at the Tākitimu Te Kahu o Te Amorangi kapa haka regionals

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa along with three other teams will represent Takitimu waka at Te Matatini 2027

Ngāti Kahungunu is the first region to kick start the 2026 kapa haka regional competition campaign. Four groups will represent the Tākitimu region at Te Matatini 2027: Mātangirau, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui, Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu, and first place winners, Te Rangiura o Wairarapa.

The event was hosted in Waipukurau, in the Tamatea region of Ngāti Kahungunu, a first in 16 years.

Order of performance

Waipatu Māori Club

Mātangirau

Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Tamatea Arikinui

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui

Toa Whakaihuwaka

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa was founded in 2017 and are led by Te Korou Whangataua and Juneea Amohia Silbery.

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa are proud advocates of te reo, guided by Te Aho Matua and their Wairarapatanga.

Identity and whakapapa to Tākitimu waka was a key theme across performances from Mātangirau, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui and Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu acknowledging their heritage to Kahungunu.

From kids to kaumātua, all ages participated at this year’s regional competition, the first of the 2027 Te Matatini qualifying rounds held at Russell Park with sentiments of aroha, whānau and kotahitanga shown from the Waiata Tira through to the Whakawātea.

Tributes to kapa haka greats from the Kahungunu region such as JB Heperi, Piri Sciascia were also a highlight.

The Ngāti Kahungunu Rūnanga Arts and Culture Board announced they’ll be approving funding for the 2027 Tākitimu regional representatives at Te Matatini, a seeding grant to support their preparations for the national completion known as the “Olympics” of kapa haka.

Mataatua will be the next region to compete in their respective area on 27th/28th February in Whakatāne.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.