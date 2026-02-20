Pack your tissues: Free movies return with Tinā screening in south Auckland

Auckland Council is rolling out the big screen again, bringing free outdoor movies to parks across the city from 20 February to 21 March.

Whānau can pack a picnic, grab kai from food trucks, enjoy pre-movie entertainment and settle in under the stars for screenings of Moana 2, Tinā, The Princess Bride, A Minecraft Movie and more.

Nine screenings will take place across Tāmaki Makaurau this season.

In Ōtara-Papatoetoe, the local board has chosen to fund a screening of the Pacific New Zealand film Tinā at Kohuora Park on Saturday 7 March from 4.30pm.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board member Apulu Reece Autagavaia said he and fellow elected members Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara and Topou Folau were proud to back the “world-acclaimed Pacific NZ movie” for the Movies in the Park programme.

Apulu said free events are important as families face financial pressure.

“Everyone knows a single movie ticket can cost up to $20 per adult. Taking a family of four or more becomes costly.”

Tinā will screen for free at Kohuora Park as part of the Movies in Parks programme. Photo/Movies in Parks Facebook.

The Movies in Parks programme is delivered regionally by Auckland Council, but individual local boards decide whether to fund a screening in their area.

“These are the types of activities we should be funding, returning that rates funding back to ratepayers,” he said.

“People love the community vibe, watching a movie under the stars. We also have visitors from outside our Local Board area come watch our movies, and that’s awesome that we can share our open spaces with others.”

Despite council budget pressures, Apulu said the board sees the screening as a worthwhile investment.

While board members must make prudent decisions in how ratepayers’ money is spent, he said free movies is a good investment for our people.

Asked whether funding could be reconsidered if further cuts are required, Apulu said elected members view it as “a no-brainer,” but remain open to community feedback.

The board is currently developing its Local Board Plan and Annual Plan, which will set future priorities and spending.

Residents will be able to submit feedback on whether events like Movies in the Park should continue to receive funding.

The big screen glows at a Movies in Parks screening as families settle in for a night outdoors. Photo/Movies in Parks Facebook

“These are prime documents where our community can feed into and tell us, should we continue to fund Movies in the Park? Is it a lower priority? Can the money be better spent elsewhere?

“Or, do our families enjoy this free event in our local parks?” Apulu said.

The choice of Tinā was also intentional.

“We try choose movies that our people will enjoy, that whole families can come to watch together. Tinā is one such movie that had packed out cinemas across Australasia and even in the United States,” he said.

“So please bring young and old. It’s a movie all can enjoy for free. But as others who have seen the movie have warned, take your boxes of tissues.”

The board rotates screening locations each year to spread the benefit across neighbourhoods. Previous events have been held at Ngāti Ōtara Park, Papatoetoe Recreation Grounds, Manukau Sports Bowl and Hayman Park.

“Free public events should be held in our free public spaces, so that the public can access and enjoy these activities together,” Apulu said.

This season of Movies in Parks has partnered with the Food Truck Collective to make sure every screening has a range of great kai options.

Aucklanders can follow the Movies in Parks Facebook page or check out the website to get the latest updates.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air