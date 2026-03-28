Indigenous filmmakers share the love of film across cultures at Māoriland

This article was first published on RNZ.

Filmmakers across indigenous cultures the world over are gathering in Ōtaki on the Kapiti Coast this week to connect and collaborate at the Māoriland Film Festival.

The film festival is now in it’s 13th year, having grown from simply a place for indigenous filmmakers to come together to screening more than 100 short and feature films this year.

Isobel and Dakoda are two young indigenous filmmakers from Australia who have been staying at Raukawa marae in Ōtaki as part of a cultural and filmmaking exchange between Victoria and Aotearoa.

“It feels very safe for us and I feel very connected to everyone here. We’ve been sleeping in the same room and we’re mainly outside just playing and that, so it’s good,” said Dakoda a Yorta Yorta, Wemba Wemba, Barapa Barapa and Wiradjuri woman.

Dakoda (left) and Isobel (right) showing the headpiece they made. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii.

Isobel a Djadjawarung woman from Gunditjmara land in Victoria said it’s been inspiring to see how connected Māori are to their culture.

She created a headpiece from emu feathers, echidna quills and kangaroo leather as a gift for former Māoriland festival director Libby Hakaraia who helped make their film a reality.

“So we put it into a headpiece just to show our culture and our connection to land to give to Libby.”

Pacific filmmakers at Māoriland. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Head of Funding at the New Zealand Film Commission Ainsley Gardiner (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Whakatōhea, Te Whānau a Apanui) said it was cool to see the students from Australia bring their films to Aotearoa.

“What’s incredible about that is that rangatahi who have been taught here at Māoriland how to make films have then gone over to Australia to teach other young people about how to make films and they’re also sharing culture. So it’s just this really dual, multifaceted experience for these young people.”

Bringing filmmakers together is one of the most successful things Māoriland does, she said.

“They bring together emerging filmmakers from around the world and they’re doing at a really grassroots level what we as a funding agency are trying to do at a really top level which is bring together filmmakers from around the world to make films together, to find ways to make co-productions.

“So there’s just a really kind of essential foundational thing that happens here which is about building those relationships which actually go on to make a real difference in our industry and in the industries around the world.”

NZ Film Commission Head of Funding Ainsley Gardiner. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Gardiner said despite the fact it was a really tough time for filmmakers at the moment she was never surprised by how good indigenous filmmakers are.

“It’s always quite tough to be a filmmaker. I think when I was starting out and when young people are starting out, the thing to remember is that filmmaking is not a career pathway. It’s an art form and actually finding your people and finding your tribe and actually making your stories and telling your stories with the people who understand them, for people who long to hear them, is the most important part of the process.

“So while the industry itself really struggles, I don’t think filmmaking as a kind of storytelling art is ever at risk of going away.”

The pōwhiri for Māoriland at Raukawa marae in Ōtaki. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

It’s filmmaker Taniora Ormsby’s second year at the festival but first time with a film as part of the programme. He said one of his favourite things about Māoriland is how it brings so many different indigenous people together.

“Last year I was lucky enough to speak with people all the way from the other side of the planet, which I’ve never been able to do anywhere else except for here. To me, that’s part of the appeal, part of the reason why I came back, and to have my film shown amongst all these other amazing filmmakers, it’s a privilege.”

Ormsby’s horror short film Devil in the Gat is playing at Māoriland, exploring the ambitions of a young Māori musician, how far he’s willing to go to achieve his dreams and “how bloody they can be.”

“For Devil in the Gat, that’s where I started. I feel like the story of a young artist trying to break out into an industry is such a universal idea that when you naturally add the te ao Māori elements into it, it feels strangely like a good fit,” he said.

Devil in the Gat director Taniora Ormsby. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Ormsby said Māori were natural-born storytellers, so recontextualising the stories they had been telling for years would allow filmmakers to break out into different genres, like horror.

“A big kaupapa of mine is seeing Māori in genre spaces. I feel like we can tend to tell the same sort of colonial stories when it comes to movies, short films and TV. So I’m always excited to seeing us in different spaces like Māori horror, for instance. But who’s to say that we can’t be in a sci-fi or a comedy or all the other genres out there.”

“Māori horror” had recently drawn attention with the release of Mārama, which was directed by Māoriland alumni Taratoa Stappard.

Actor Te Kohe Tuhaka (right) at Māoriland. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Māoriland director Tainui Stephens (Te Rarawa) said it’s hard to believe how far the festival had come in 13 years, it started out simply as place for filmmakers to meet and get together.

“It’s an extravagant mix of cultures and beliefs. But everyone’s united with one aim, and that’s an indigenous heart. To do things for our young people, to tell stories that bring light and entertainment and meaning to our world.”

Māoriland director Tainui Stephens. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Stephens said more and more collaborations between indigenous peoples are happening in film and TV, pointing to the series Chief of War as one example.

“This is a chance for people to meet, swap ideas, to dream of collaboration. They leave here and many of them do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see,” he said.

Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ.