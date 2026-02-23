‘From the Couch’ to award winner: How community fitness programme helped 300kg dad reclaim his life

James McDiarmid has lost 130kg on his health journey. Photo / Michael Craig

James McDiarmid considers himself lucky to be alive.

The 40-year-old father of one admits his life was spiralling out of control – weighing 300kg and not caring whether he lived or died.

Then he joined a fitness programme run by community advocate Dave Letele, who he credits with giving him a second chance at life, including losing almost half his body weight.

“I can’t speak highly enough about Dave Letele and BBM – he saved my life by changing my mindset” McDiarmid told the Herald.

“My wife and son can see I am a completely different person.

“My motivation has always been my why, and my why is my family, but at some stage I had forgotten that.”

McDiarmid was at his lowest point in 2019, weighing just over 300kg and waiting in hospital to die.

“I couldn’t even stand for long periods without feeling exhausted.

James McDiarmid made a decision in 2019 that he wanted to get fit. Photo / Supplied

“I was in hospital – again – and close to death. I was at my heaviest but also drained emotionally. I had given up.

“I thought I was going to die on my son Tobey’s birthday and thought he’d remember me for all the wrong reasons.

“I knew that if I did not make changes, I would be dead.”

McDiarmid, a nephew of All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick suffers from diabetes insipidus. He needs to constantly drink fluids to quench an unsatiable thirst.

“Even now, I will drink a litre of water an hour,” McDiarmid said.

James McDiarmid was around 300kg before he started his health journey. Photo / Supplied

He got addicted to sugary drinks at a young age and his weight skyrocketed. McDiarmid said he spent the next few years in and out of hospital because of his weight and diabetes issues.

“I was told from a young age I would be lucky to live past a certain age, so I stopped caring about myself early on,” McDiarmid said.

I needed to change if I wanted to live — James McDiarmid

McDiarmid said he realised he needed support.

“When things started to change with my wife and my son, I started to care about myself,” McDiarmid said.

“I knew I needed to change if I wanted to live.

“I took up swimming then saw Dave Letele’s From the Couch [FTC] group on social media,” he said.

James McDiarmid with his boss and mentor Dave Letele. Photo / Michael Craig

“I trained with a guy Phill, who had lost 150kg and in my head I thought if he can do it, I can do it, plus Dave Letele had lost over 100kg as well,” McDiarmid said.

McDiarmid’s hard work was rewarded with a job offer.

“I was loving the training with Phil and Dave and was doing everything I could to stay around them and keep away from my old lifestyle,” he said.

“I started volunteering with BBM as the FTC programme got busier and Dave asked me to join the team – and I have never looked back.”

McDiarmid says helping people, like himself, negotiate their own health journeys is rewarding in so many ways.

“I love to help people get their lives back,” he said.

“I would lock myself away and never go to family gatherings. I got whakamā – I felt embarrassed because of the way I looked.

“I still get moments of anxiety but if I can help change that one person, then I will do what I can.”

He speaks openly of the challenges he overcame: learning to walk again, struggling with everyday tasks and battling exhaustion that limited him to being awake for just minutes at a time.

McDiarmid said keeping the weight off is an ongoing battle.

“Keeping my weight off is a roller coaster. My journey is years – it’s not a six-week challenge,” McDiarmid said.

“I have ups and downs but as long as I stay motivated, I can keep going.

James McDiarmid at the top of Mt Eden maunga with fitness participants from BBM. Photo / Supplied

“My advice to anyone at the start of their weight loss journey is make a start today. Go for a walk, get moving.

“For the 200kg-plus people, come join the FTC programme because you will be surrounded by others on that same journey.”

Letele said McDiarmid is an inspiration to the BBM whānau.

“To see where James has come from to where he is helping others on their own health journeys is fantastic,” Letele said.

“James gives so much of himself to help and support others on their health journeys.

“James has become an important member of the BBM team and an inspiration for our group.”

In December, McDiarmid was awarded the 2025 Exercise Manukura Award, which is presented by Te Mahi Ako – a tertiary education organisation specialising in work-based learning for people working in the active recreation, leisure and entertainment industries – and recognises leaders in the fitness industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, mentorship, and a strong work ethic.

- NZ Herald