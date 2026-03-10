Charges dismissed against Te Wehi Ratana over Te Papa Treaty protest

BREAKING: Charges against activist Te Wehi Heketoro Ratana relating to a protest at Te Papa’s Treaty of Waitangi exhibition have been dismissed after the Crown withdrew the prosecution ahead of a scheduled jury trial.

Ratana had been facing charges of intentional damage and obstructing a Police officer, with the matter set down for a firm jury trial beginning on 30 March 2026.

He was one of two people charged in relation to the action and had previously been remanded in custody at Rimutaka Prison following the incident.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, Ratana described the decision as anti-climactic.

“I guess, the situation of going to court, having to argue in your own defence or have people argue for you in defence, and the consequences of getting it wrong or the courts finding you’re guilty could mean years in prison,” he said.

Te Papa has replaced the Treaty of Waitangi panel damaged in December 2023 with a temporary display. Photo: Supplied / Te Papa

It is understood that the defence recently disclosed a proposed statement of tikanga from Te Ururoa Flavell to the Crown.

The Crown reviewed the prosecution and held discussions with defence counsel Julia Spelman about issues likely to arise at trial.

While prosecutors said there remained sufficient evidence to proceed with both charges, the Crown Solicitor ultimately determined it was not in the public interest for the case to go before a jury.

Both charges were dismissed this morning by the Judge under s 147 of the Criminal Procedure Act 2011, bringing the prosecution to an end.

Ratana is a member of the tangata whenua-led climate and social justice rōpū Te Waka Hourua. He said he remains proud of the protest action and would do it again.

“I think we executed it as best as we could, and the outcome of it was beyond what we could have imagined. You know, you talked about the play, there was a book, the panels are now in one of the most prestigious art galleries in the country, and we’re recognised as the creators of them, which is kind of out the gate,” he said.

In December 2023, members of the group targeted the “Signs of a Nation” Treaty of Waitangi exhibition at Te Papa Tongarewa, painting over the English text panel to reveal the message:

“No. Her Majesty the Queen of England is the alien. ration the Queen’s veges.”

Activists framed the protest as a challenge to how the Treaty relationship is represented publicly, particularly the interpretation of the English text.

The panel sprayed by Ratana is currently on loan to Adam Art Gallery, where it is the feature piece in an exhibition running until the end of March 2026.

Following the protest, Te Papa acknowledged the Signs of a Nation exhibit required changes and is now redeveloping the display in consultation with iwi Māori and Treaty experts.

The protest also inspired a play titled “ration the Queen’s veges”, written by Tainui Tukiwaho and Te Wehi Ratana. The production has been staged in Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Nelson, and will show in Hamilton from 18–20 June 2026 at The Meteor.

With the charges now withdrawn, the planned jury trial will no longer proceed.