Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust karakia to harvest crops sparks global interest

Ngāti Hine marked the start of the kiwifruit harvest with a karakia at their Kerikeri orchard today, drawing interest from industry leaders keen to incorporate tikanga into the sector.

The pre-harvest karakia reaffirmed Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust’s commitment to tikanga and sustainable economic development in Te Tai Tokerau.

“Ahakoa he mahi moni te kaupapa o te huakiwi me whakawhetai ka tika ki te taha wairua, ki ngā tupuna ki ngā tāngata nō rātou kē ngā whenua,” says Trust chair Pita Tipene.

Kiwifruit remains one of Aotearoa’s biggest exports, with about 220 million trays exported worldwide each year - around 750,000 to 780,000 tonnes of fruit worth roughly $5 billion. Te Tai Tokerau produces about three per cent of the national crop.

He tuku whakawhetai ki te whenua, ki te hau kāinga

The Kerikeri orchard is just one of six orchards owned by Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust. Ngāti Rēhia’s Kipa Munro led the takutaku, burying kiwifruit in the ground as part of the ceremony.

“Ko tērā e whakamōhio ana, mihi kau ana hoki ki te whenua, ki a Papatūānuku, ngā hua i puta ake i a ia, ngā hua i puta atu i roto i a ia,” Munro says.

The hui was attended by many local and national organisations, including Seeka and Zespri, who all highlighted the importance of hapū and iwi relationships.

Councillors and MPs were also present, with Mayor Moko Tepania praising Ngāti Hine as a ‘template of success’ for hapū rangatiranga and economic growth.

He toa ahuwhenua

The annual karakia is especially significant for the Trust this year, being named as a finalist in the 2026 Ahuwhenua Trophy, which recognises excellence in Māori horticulture.

Huhana Lyndon says the Trust is Te Tai Tokerau’s biggest Ahuwhenua Trust, and the first from the region to be a finalist in this competition.

“Toru tekau mā rua heketea te rahi o ngā huawhenua koura nei ki Te Kerikeri nō te ngahere o Ngāti Hine.”

Ngāti Hine’s orchard grows golden kiwifruit, a protected variety that requires growers to hold a licence.

“He pakeke te whaiwhai haere i tēnei mea te huakiwi koura nei, engari nā te mahitahi ki a Seeka, anō ki a Zespri i whiwhi raihana, kātahi ka tahuri mai i te kākāriki ki te koura,” Lyndon says.

Me tiro ki te onamata, hei ārahi i te anamata

Representatives from Zespri also attended the event. Nigel Grey said the ceremony was a meaningful way to begin the season.

“It was significant that we started the season on a very good note and have the karakia, which is, for me, very beautiful that we’re coming back to the traditions of the past.”

Tipene says the Trust’s work is guided by whakaaro from their tūpuna, and is hopeful for Ngāti Hine’s economic growth.

“E mau tonu ana ki ngā kōrero o tō mātou tupuna a Kawiti, i mea ai, titiro ki ngā taumata o te moana. Nāriera me titiro atu ki ngā whakatupuranga kei te heke tonu mai, me āta whakaaro mō rātou, kia kaua e whakaaro mō tēnei wā.”