Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals Rotorua: Who’s performing and what’s at stake

It was 28 years ago at kapa haka nationals when legendary entertainer Sir Howard Morrison whispered in the ear of his son: “You need to do something to inspire your team.”

Howie Morrison jnr walked on to the finals stage with his Ngāti Rangiwewehi team and did just that.

Mid-haka, he leapt high in the air and purposely landed on both kneecaps before bouncing back up.

The shocked crowd went wild. Morrison jnr escaped uninjured, and his team were among the trophy collectors at prizegiving – gaining a respectable third place overall.

This weekend, Morrison jnr will walk back on the stage to represent his hapū and iwi at Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 – this time in the Ngāti Rangiwewehi Pākeke group.

But he reckons when they take the stage on Saturday, there will be no bouncing off his knees.

“I’ll be lucky to go down on one knee and get back up.”

Howie Morrison jnr as he leapt in the air before he landed on his knees during Ngāti Rangiwewehi's performance in 1998. Photo / Supplied

He recalled the 1998 event vividly, saying his father thought their performance in the heats was a little flat so they needed to “up” it in the finals.

Morrison jnr said a photograph was taken of him just as he jumped in the air and he was later “given a bit of stick” about the look on his face in the picture.

“It was the face of someone in anticipation of 120kg coming down on my knees.”

Thousands are expected to flock to Rotorua International Stadium Friday and Saturday for the regionals.

It promises to be a festival showing deep-rooted pride in Māori performing arts, but also fierce competition.

About 1000 performers in 27 groups will vie to be named in the top six.

Those selected will get the honour of representing Te Arawa at Te Matatini, the national kapa haka event from February 22 to 27, 2027 at Hopuhopu in the Waikato.

Te Arawa are the reigning champions, after Te Kapa Haka o Ngatī Whakaue took the overall spot at the 2025 event in New Plymouth with a performance remembering the late 28th Māori Battalion soldier Sir Robert Bom Gillies.

Te Arawa teams have won the overall title five times since 1972, with Ngāti Rangiwewehi winning in 1983 and 1996 and Te Mātārae i Ōrehu in 2000 and 2011.

Te Arawa made history at the 2025 Te Matatini by being the first region in 52 years to take out the top two spots – with Ngāti Whakaue victorious and Ngāti Rangiwewehi coming second.

Ngāti Whakaue roopu tutorship member Eugene Temara said preparation for the regional competition this weekend had been great.

“We have had a few members leave, but the core of Ngāti Whakaue still remains. Like any other team, you have your moments, but we are reassured by our kōeke as long as we maintain our Ngāti Whakauetanga, we will be fine.”

This week work started at Rotorua International Stadium to set up for Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2026. Photo / Kelly Makiha

He said there had not been a lot of pressure, despite being last year’s national winners.

“What we took to Te Matatini is the same vibe we will be taking to the regionals, and that’s our Ngāti Whakauetanga, nothing more, nothing less,” Temara said.

“When all you know is Ngāti Whakaue, that’s all we have to do. Making our kōeke and iwi proud is our highest duty.”

Te Arawa Kapa Haka patron Trevor Maxwell said Te Arawa’s pride in Te Matatini ran deep.

He said that while every group competed hard, Māori performing arts was at the forefront.

He was going back to the stage this year to perform in the Ngāti Rangiwewehi Pakeke group, which he said felt more like “the class of 1996″.

More than half of the 40-plus members were members of the team who won the nationals at Rotorua’s Arawa Park 30 years ago.

“We have upped our skill level since our last pakeke performance and we are thrilled with our programme.”

He said the idea of pakeke groups was to allow the older members to compete while also supporting their senior, or main, groups.

“We might not be able to jump as high as we used to, but the voices are still there.”

Maxwell said the regional event had grown so much that a decision was made this year to move it from the Energy Events Centre to the Rotorua International Stadium.

He said while it was hoped the weather would be kind, the event could still go ahead if it rained.

“The stadium has covered seating for 7000 people, and the judges up the front will also be under cover.”

Maxwell said he couldn’t wait to see what all the groups brought to the stage this weekend – and was quietly pumped for his own performance.

“I’m going to go away now and practise again,” he said, wrapping up his interview with the Rotorua Daily Post.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi Pakeke will take the stage on Saturday at 9am. Photo / Supplied

There will be restricted entry on Devon St with mobility and kōeke parking available.

Organisers said more than 3000 tickets had already been sold. Tickets were available through Ticketmaster.

The event started on Friday with karakia at 8.30am and the first performance at 9am. Friday’s programme finishes at 5pm.

The first group on Saturday will start at 9am, and the day will end with prizegiving at 7.40pm, finishing about 8.10pm.

Whakaata Māori will livestream both days online.

Friday's programme. Photo / Supplied

Saturday's programme. Photo / Supplied

- NZ Herald