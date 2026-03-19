‘Only practical road access’: coastal community at risk

Cape Palliser Rd in South Wairarapa has been flagged as a critical access route supporting tourism, residences and the regional economy. Photo / Sue Teodoro

A report paints a bleak picture for communities in parts of South Wairarapa if a key rural road isn’t maintained.

Economic disruption to fishing and farming, impacts on tourism, declines in property prices, delays in emergency response, and communities being cut off in severe weather were all flagged as likely risks.

Māori land in the area, noted for having heightened cultural and economic significance, would also be negatively affected.

The impacts of Cape Palliser Rd not being properly funded for repairs and upkeep were described in the report tabled at this week’s Martinborough Community Board (MCB) meeting.

The report, a submission from MCB passed to South Wairarapa District Council’s roading team, set out in detail the dire consequences for the community if access between the Lake Ferry Rd turnoff and Cape Palliser were compromised.

“The coastal road from the Lake ferry turnoff to Cape Palliser is the only practical road access for residents, farms, fishing operations and visitors along the south Wairarapa coast, including Whatarangi, Ngawi, Mangatoetoe, and the Cape Palliser lighthouse area.

“It links these coastal settlements to Martinborough and Featherston (services, schooling, healthcare and supplies) and to the wider Wellington region via SH53,” it said.

“The corridor is already exposed to coastal erosion, slips and storm damage, and was affected by severe weather during Cyclone Gabrielle and recent flooding in February, underlining its vulnerability and the community’s dependence on NZTA and council investment for resilience.”

It is understood that the report was submitted to the council as part of the council’s broader funding initiative for the road.

Cape Palliser Rd is vulnerable to coastal erosion and has been damaged by storms. Photo / Sue Teodoro

The submission asks NZTA to treat the corridor as a critical access route, to support the economic and safety benefits of maintaining resilient access, and to work with the council, mana whenua, and the community to plan and fund long-term resilience measures.

The road is currently 100% funded by NZTA/Waka Kotahi as a special-purpose road until June 2027. The community and MCB are keen to ensure funding continues beyond that date.

The report highlighted tourism, farming, rural businesses, fishing, the local economy, housing and community stability as key risks if road funding was not secure.

Impacts of road closure would include limited visitor access and difficulties for farmers.

“Any closure forces slow, unsafe movements on damaged sections, increasing transport costs and time, and affecting the timing of stock movements (animal welfare and market timing),” it said.

Road closure would prevent commercial and charter fishing operations from reaching launch sites and reduce recreational fishing trips.

It said many homes along the road corridor would be impacted, leading to depressed property values and negative social consequences like increased isolation for the elderly.

Māori-owned and Māori-partnered tourism ventures would risk reduced income, and Māori assets in the area would be devalued, undermining the intent of Treaty settlements.

“South Wairarapa District’s relatively small ratepayer base limits local council capacity to fund major resilience upgrades alone, reinforcing the need for NZTA support where the corridor’s benefits are regional and national.”

In January, Emma Speight, NZTA director regional relationships, Greater Wellington and top of the south, said they were working on the funding issue.

“While NZTA is not able to extend the current 100% FAR arrangement beyond 30 June 2027, we will be working closely with the council on the development of the 2027-30 Regional Land Transport Plan, including the council’s funding bid for the maintenance and operation of Cape Palliser Rd.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.