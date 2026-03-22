Me Ora Ka Ora tāmoko symposium returns to Rotorua

Me Ora Ka Ora wānanga has returned to Te Puia Maori Arts and Crafts institute, bringing together ringatoi Māori from across the country to share experience.

The Me Ora Ka Ora Tā Moko Symposium is bringing together leading tā moko artists and practitioners from across Aotearoa, as the movement to revitalise the artform continues to grow.

The kaupapa Māori event focuses on the growth and revitalisation of tā moko, creating space for artists, practitioners, and whānau to share knowledge and support each other in keeping the practice strong for future generations.

The symposium was created through the vision of the Moko Ora Wānanga collective, led by well-known ringa toi Hohua Mohi and Te Wehi Preston.

Their goal is simple: to support the practice, strengthen connections between artists, and ensure tikanga remains at the centre of everything.

“I whakahuihuitia ko ngā ringa tāmoko o te motu, ka mutu, ngā mea kua roa nei e mahi nei i wēnei mahi, ki te aha?, ki te hui tahi, ki te kōrero tahi, ki te wānanga tahi,” says Te Wehi Preston.

The first Me Ora Ka Ora came at a time when tā moko was experiencing a strong revival across Aotearoa.

More Māori were reconnecting with their identity and whakapapa, and moko became a significant part of that journey.

The symposium welcomes both experienced artists and those just starting, making it a space where people can learn from each other and grow together.

Hohua Mohi and Te Wehi Preston lead both Moko Ora Wānanga and the Me Ora Ka Ora Tā Moko Symposium, creating spaces for tā moko to be shared and taught in accordance with tikanga.

“He wā tōna i kite mātou e kaha piki ana te nama o te hunga mahi moko,” says Hohua Mohi.

Through these wānanga held around Aotearoa, artists and learners come together to build skills, learn tikanga, and strengthen their practice in ringa toi.

Their focus is on keeping the practice grounded and ensuring knowledge is passed on to the next generation. Me Ora Ka Ora builds on that work by bringing practitioners together to share ideas, support one another, and grow the kaupapa collectively.

“Inaianei e kite ana mātou i te nui o te ora i roto i ēnei kura wānanga,” says Mohi.

He papa wānanga te haere ake nei

The symposium features a panel of artists, including Anikaaro Harawira, Art+Body Limited, Cy McLeod, Graham Tipene, Haze Kopa, Henare Brooking, Hirini Katene, Howard Sergeant, Kauri Wharewera, Maia Gibbs, Piwiki Kingi, Poutu Puketapu, Raiarii Bambridge, Rickee Gage, Tawhanga Rika, Te Haunui Tuna, Te Okiwa Morgan, Trevor Teau, and Whare Turnbull, all of whom are active in running moko wānanga focused on design, tikanga, and sharing knowledge with the next generation.

“Ko tā rātou wawata kia ora te moko, e ora ana te moko,” says Mohi.

Now in its sixth year, and its second symposium following the first in 2020, Me Ora Ka Ora continues to grow, bringing more people together and strengthening the network of artists.

It reflects the strength of tā moko today and highlights the importance of keeping the practice grounded in tikanga while continuing to evolve.

“Ko te painga kē atu e tohatoha kōrero ana wētahi, i au e tipu haere ana mai i te ao moko, ko taku kura wānanga ki au, ko tō kura wānanga ki a koe, engari inaianei e kite ana mātou i te nui o te ora i roto i ēnei kura wānanga.”