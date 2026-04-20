Prince Harry visited the Australian War Memorial with Indigenous veterans

The Duke of Sussex and Indigenous veteran Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West lay a wreath at Australian War Memorial on day two of the royal trip to Australia. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

I whakaputahia tuatahitia tēnei ātikara e NITV i Ahitireiria

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited the Australian War Memorial last Wednesday as part of his four-day tour of Australia, with the engagement placing a strong emphasis on Indigenous service and recognition.

The visit in Canberra featured a Welcome to Country and a traditional smoking ceremony, underscoring the cultural significance of the occasion.

The prince also met with a group of Indigenous veterans, who shared their personal stories of military service and the broader impact on their families and communities.

Michael Bell, the Indigenous Liaison Officer at the memorial, said the visit marked an important opportunity to elevate Indigenous voices within Australia’s military history.

“We’re really excited about Harry coming to visit the Australian Memorial, and more especially, because it’s an Indigenous focus,” the Ngunnawal Gomeroi man said.

“Harry’s chosen to focus his lens on Indigenous service at the Australian Memorial.”

Prince Harry attended a smoking ceremony at the ‘For Our Country’ memorial during his visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on Wednesday. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Bell said the Duke spent about an hour in conversation with selected veterans, discussing their experiences both during and after service.

“It’s a great opportunity to highlight what we do at the Australian War Memorial, but also to reflect on the dedication and professionalism of our veterans in their own words — nothing about us without us,” he said.

The discussions also explored the ongoing effects of military service on Indigenous families and communities, as well as the broader relationship between Aboriginal identity and service to country.

Bell added that the visit could help deepen understanding of Indigenous contributions to Australia’s defence forces.

“Hopefully the veterans will enhance Harry’s knowledge about the impact of Aboriginality, Aboriginal service, and also defending country,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne earlier this week, marking their first visit to Australia since 2018. Their current tour is expected to include a series of engagements across the country before concluding later this week.

Nā Dan Butler nō NITV