Indigenous remains discovered on an Australian Island, halting construction work

Wadjemup (Rottnest Island) was the site of historical injustices against First Nations people from across Western Australia. Photo: Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty Images.

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WARNING: Distressing content.

The discovery of ancestral human remains at a construction site on Wadjemup Rottnest Island has halted work on a major infrastructure project and reopened long-standing cultural and historical sensitivities surrounding the island, one of Australia’s most significant Aboriginal heritage sites.

The remains were uncovered earlier this month during excavation works for a new bus stop, part of a multi-million dollar upgrade overseen by the Rottnest Island Authority.

Work stopped immediately, and an on-site archaeologist was called to assess the find, followed by independent verification from additional specialists.

Police were then notified and took custody of the remains as part of a formal investigation.

Authorities have since determined the bones are historical and consistent with Aboriginal ancestry, shifting responsibility for the site to heritage protections under Western Australia’s Aboriginal Heritage Act.

For many Aboriginal people, the discovery is both unsurprising and deeply affecting. Wadjemup — the Noongar name for the island commonly known as Rottnest — was the site of an Aboriginal prison from the 19th to early 20th centuries.

More than 370 men and boys from across Western Australia are known to have died there, many buried in unmarked graves.

“It was a shock,” said Uncle George Hayden, a Whadjuk, Ballardong and Njaki Njaki man and community education coordinator with the Whadjuk Aboriginal Corporation.

“But it also brings back sadness, especially when you think about what happened on Wadjemup — men taken from all over the state.”

Hayden said the manner in which the remains were found — including the positioning of the bones — was immediately recognised by senior cultural authorities as consistent with traditional burial practices.

“That’s how our ancestors were laid to rest,” he said, noting that while the exact origins of the individual remain unclear, the burial method points strongly to Aboriginal heritage.

The uncertainty reflects a broader historical reality: Wadjemup was not solely a local site, but one that drew incarcerated Aboriginal men from diverse language groups across Western Australia.

As a result, identifying the individual’s community of origin may prove complex, and potentially impossible without invasive testing.

“There were men from many different areas brought there,” Hayden said.

“This isn’t just about Noongar people — it matters to communities right across the state.”

The process now underway is both scientific and cultural. Ground-penetrating radar surveys are expected to be conducted over the coming weeks to determine whether additional remains lie beneath the construction site.

Archaeological assessments will follow, aimed at building a clearer picture of the site’s historical context.

At the same time, the Whadjuk Aboriginal Corporation and the Rottnest Island Authority have begun consultations with Traditional Owner groups across Western Australia — a process Hayden said would take time.

“It won’t happen overnight,” he said.

“We need to speak with the right people and be guided by what communities want — whether that’s reburial, ceremony, or other cultural processes.”

The discovery has also raised practical questions about the future of the halted construction project. The bus stop upgrade, part of broader infrastructure investment on the island, is now in doubt.

“It will definitely have an impact,” Hayden said.

“You can’t just continue building on a site like that. There’s a strong feeling that the area should be left as it is, possibly with some form of memorial, and the project moved elsewhere.”

Such an outcome would add cost and delay to the development but reflects what Aboriginal leaders describe as a necessary recalibration of priorities.

“Culture comes first when remains are found,” Hayden said.

“This is about doing the right thing.”

Despite the disruption, Hayden said relations with the Rottnest Island Authority remained constructive, with both sides committed to working through the issue collaboratively.

In the interim, measures have been taken to protect the site, including restricting access and installing pathways to prevent inadvertent disturbance by visitors.

Further decisions — including whether to formally memorialise the location — will depend on the outcome of consultations with Aboriginal groups.

The discovery comes amid broader efforts to confront Wadjemup’s history through truth-telling and memorialisation projects, including the redevelopment of the island’s former prison buildings and burial grounds.

Yet for many, the unearthing of ancestral remains underscores how much of that history remains literally and figuratively beneath the surface.

“We know what this place is,” Hayden said.

“It’s not just a tourist destination. It’s a place where our people suffered, and where many are still resting.”

Nā Dan Butler nō NITV