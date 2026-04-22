Whakatāne Hospital restores 24/7 maternity services after a year of disruption

Whakatāne Hospital has brought back 24/7 maternity and gynaecology services, giving whānau access to care closer to home.

Whakatāne Hospital has restored its full maternity and gynecology services following a gruelling period of staffing shortages that forced expectant mothers in the Eastern Bay of Plenty to travel hours away to give birth.

Whakatāne Hospital has restored its full maternity and gynecology services after staffing shortages in 2025 forced many women in the Eastern Bay of Plenty to travel to Tauranga to give birth.

The return of 24/7 obstetric services follows the recruitment of new specialists, meaning local whānau can once again access maternity care closer to home.

Services were reduced earlier this year due to a shortage of specialist doctors. During that time, pregnant women from across the region, including rural coastal communities, were required to travel long distances to Tauranga to give birth.

For some families, this meant journeys of up to three hours each way, creating additional pressures such as arranging childcare and being away from home support networks.

“I think one of the biggest [challenges] was the travel and the amount of time it took to travel to Tauranga, especially for our whānau down the coast,” says Lisa Kelly.

Health workers supported whānau through the period of reduced services by providing assistance with travel, accommodation, and food while families accessed care in Tauranga.

While these supports helped reduce some of the financial and logistical stress, they did not remove the challenge of having to leave the region for essential care.

The return of services

Having a full roster of specialists in place means the hospital is now able to provide continuous care without relying on temporary staffing solutions.

“What’s really helped here has been the sustained commitment to rebuild the entire obstetric service. We haven’t just cobbled together a roster to be able to have doctors available,” says Sarah Nicholson.

Local mothers have expressed relief at the change, particularly those who experienced the disruption firsthand.

For some, previous pregnancies required travel outside the region due to medical risks or a lack of local services, highlighting the impact the shortage had on whānau.

“It saves the hassle because now we can just have our babies here,” says Te Tuhimāreikura-Violet Rua.

Health officials say the restoration of services is the result of a sustained recruitment effort aimed at rebuilding the hospital’s capability rather than a short-term fix.

“I am confident that we are here to stay, and that it isn’t a rushed process to bring this secondary service back. It is a real commitment to be here for the long haul,” says Nicholson.

There is now confidence within the hospital that maternity services in Whakatāne are stable and intended to remain in place long term.

For the Eastern Bay of Plenty, the reinstatement of full maternity and gynecology services represents a significant improvement in local healthcare access.

“I’m due in four weeks, and I’m very happy that we don’t have to travel to Tauranga to have our babies,” Rua says.