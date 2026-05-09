‘My heart is broken into a million pieces’: A message from Kumanjayi Little Baby’s mother

Candlelight vigils have been held in Alice Springs and across the country in honour of Kumanjayi Little Baby. Source: SBS / Josh van Staden.

I whakaputahia tuatahitia tēnei ātikara e NITV i Ahitireira

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story includes the name and image of an Indigenous person who has passed away. This article may be distressing to some readers.

A sea of pink illuminated by dim candlelight filled ovals, parks, and street corners across the nation on Thursday night.

The silent tears of thousands of mourners, evidence of a collective grief felt over the passing of 5-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby.

In Alice Springs, Executive Director of Cultural Reform at Northern Territory Police, Leanne Liddle, took to the stage at ANZAC oval to deliver a message from Kumanjayi Little Baby’s mother.

“I want you all to know that my heart is broken into a million pieces,” she said.

“I am having trouble knowing how I can repair it [and] how I can live without my little baby.”

“I ask as I move through my grief, lets look up to the night sky and find the brightest star where Kumanjayi Little Baby is now in heaven.

“I ask everyone to take care of your little ones.”

In Alice Springs, a moving performance by the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir echoed across ANZAC oval as thousands of mourners watched on. Source: SBS / Josh van Staden.

Maya Cifali has lived in Alice Springs for 40 years, and she says the display of community spirit following Kumanjayi Little Baby’s death is unlike anything she has seen before.

“It is the first time that such a community spirit is felt for all of us,” the 89-year-old told said.

“This event, we hope, will not ever be seen or heard again.”

Cafali was one of around a thousand people to attend the vigil at ANZAC oval in Alice Springs.

Across the country thousands more attended similar events held in around 35 locations across capital cities, regional towns and remote communities.

In Alice Springs around a thousand mourners listened to speeches by Kumanjayi Little Baby's family and others before a string of musical performances. Source: SBS / Josh van Staden.

Menang Woman of the Noongar Nation, Megan Krakouer, organised the vigil held in Boorloo Perth.

She said she hoped it would be an opportunity to stand in “solidarity, kindness, love and respect” with the family of Kumanjayi Little Baby and all those mourning her loss.

“This has hurt the hearts of many right across the country whether you are black, white or brown”, she said.

“It’s about humanity, it’s about kindness... it impacts on many of us, particularly something as horrific as this.”

The body of Kumanjayi Little Baby was found on Thursday 30 April, five days after she went missing from the Old Timers town camp, south of Alice Springs.

The five day search for the 5-year-old was the largest search the Northern Territory has seen in more than two decades.

Her family requested mourners wear pink at vigils as it was her favourite colour.

Since her passing the family have requested the 5-year-old be referred to as Kumanjayi Little Baby due to cultural reasons and have given permission for this image to be used. Source: NT Police

Jefferson Lewis has been charged with her murder and two other offences that cannot be published due to legal reasons.

The 47-year-old was expected to appear at Alice Springs Local Court via video link from Darwin on Tuesday, but was excused at the request of his lawyer.

His next court appearance set down for July 30.

Nā Emma Kellaway rāua ko Josh van Staden nō NITV