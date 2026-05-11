Mana Ariki draws crowds celebrating poropiti Māori

Mana Ariki celebrates 20 years of coming together to celebrate unity, whanaungatanga and Māori prophets.

Taumarunui served as the site for a significant spiritual gathering as the Mana Ariki community marked the 20th anniversary of Rangatahi and Prophets Day.

The annual gathering brings together whānau and rangatahi from across the motu to honour the legacy of Māori prophets and strengthen teachings centred on wairua, whakapapa and kotahitanga.

Attendees travelled from regions including Te Tai Tokerau, Waikato and Taranaki to take part in the celebrations. Throughout the day, a whakatau was held for the 12 taonga, while waiata from rangatahi, karakia services and shared kōrero from rangatahi who have attended throughout the years filled the programme.

Honouring the legacy of Māori prophets

The 12 carved taonga representing Māori prophets from across the motu. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The event, established in 2006, centres on the ceremonial display of 12 carved taonga.

According to organisers, the 12 Taonga represent important figures in Māori prophetic history across the motu. Among those honoured are Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi of Parihaka, whose teachings of peace continue to be acknowledged by the movement.

The inclusion of Aperahama Taonui from Utakura also acknowledges connections between the Hokianga and the King Country.

For organisers, continuing to acknowledge these leaders is an important part of preserving Māori spiritual history and ensuring younger generations stay connected to the teachings and struggles of those who came before them.

Organisers view the day as an opportunity to share knowledge and keep traditions and spiritual teachings alive.

Ana Tamehana, the MC at the event, says that celebrating the prophets alongside the youth is how the mission continues.

“It’s the one day that we get to celebrate all our Poropiti Māori and combine with celebrating our Rangatahi, because it is them that are going to continue the mahi and share the kōrero of our Poropiti to the world”, Tamehana says.

Carrying the kaupapa forward through rangatahi

Te Pane Ariki Arekahānara Piripi. Photo: Mana Ariki

At the centre of the Mana Ariki movement is the legacy of its founder, Alexander Phillips, whose teachings continue to guide the kaupapa behind Rangatahi and Prophets Day.

Followers regard Phillips as the last living Māori prophet.

Born in 1917, followers of Mana Ariki recount what they describe as a miraculous twelve-month birth. Phillips established Mana Ariki in 1961 with a mission of Kotahitanga, intended to bring people together under the grace of God.

Patrick Maxwell, a spokesperson of Mana Ariki, says Phillips’ work focused on identifying a missing link in Māori prophetic history.

“The missing link, which is the Mother, giving the world the four powers of God, the Father, Mother, Son, Holy Spirit and through the four powers he built Mana Ariki.”

Maxwell says the teachings established by Phillips continue to shape Mana Ariki today, especially its focus on unity, spirituality and the role of rangatahi within the movement.

Organisers say a key focus of the gathering is the reversal of the traditional proverb:

“Ka hao te rangatahi, ka pū te ruha.”

Organisers say the proverb reflects a belief that kaumātua should guide rangatahi into leadership roles to ensure the legacy continues.

Trenton Martin, from Te Kaunihera Whakakotahi o Iharaira, says this spiritual foundation allows young people to navigate the modern world with purpose.

“Tēnei te rangi nei ki te whāngai ā rātou ngākau ki te hīhī ō rātou whakaaro, ki te hikoi te ao Māori mō te Māori, kia hāpai o ngā kaupapa o konei ki te ora o te taha wairua kia kīnaki i te ao kiko.”

Martin says the gathering encourages rangatahi to strengthen their spiritual foundations while carrying Māori values and traditions into the future.

Organisers say the dedicated rangatahi hour during the day focused on passing knowledge and responsibility to the next generation.

As waiata and karakia closed the day’s proceedings, organisers said the focus remains on ensuring the teachings of the prophets continue through the next generation.