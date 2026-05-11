Mariameno Kapa-Kingi leaves Te Pāti Māori, announces new political party

Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, has announced the launch of a new political movement, Te Tai Tokerau Party, marking her official departure from Te Pāti Māori.

It comes after months of turmoil and fallout within Te Pāti Māori, and a High Court ruling ordering Kapa-Kingi to be reinstated into the Party after it was found she was unlawfully expelled.

The new party intends to contest the 2026 General Election and positions itself as a movement rooted in Te Tai Tokerau but aimed at reshaping politics nationally through stronger regional and Māori-led representation.

In a statement, Kapa-Kingi said the party was formed in response to growing frustration with mainstream political systems and a desire for communities to have greater control over decision-making.

“Our foundation is Te Tai Tokerau. Our responsibility spans across the motu,” she said.

“For too long, our people have been asked to fit into systems that were not designed by us, for us, or with us in mind.”

The party says it is grounded in He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, with a focus on healthy whānau, strong communities and intergenerational wellbeing.

Kapa-Kingi said the movement hoped to inspire other rohe across the country to build “independent political powerhouses” that reflected local aspirations and identity.

“This is mana motuhake in action and mana mokopuna at heart,” she said.

The announcement marks a significant political shift for Kapa-Kingi following a turbulent period involving her expulsion and later reinstatement within her former political party.

Timeline of expulsion and reinstatement

Kapa-Kingi was expelled from Te Pāti Māori last November after an escalating internal dispute over leadership, allegations of misuse of funds and that she breached the parties ‘kawa’ or constitution.

She was temporarily reinstated in December, allowing her to attend the party’s Annual General Meeting.

In March this year, Justice Paul Radich ruled the expulsion unlawful in the High Court at Wellington, noting the process breached the party’s own constitution and ignored tikanga principles.

Te Pāti Māori accepted the ruling and would respect her.

It is understood there were attempts to welcome her back into the party, but the conversations did not progress between Kapa-Kingi and Te Pāti Māori.

She had said after the final ruling becoming independent was always a possibility.

Next steps

Further details about the party’s leadership structure, candidates and policy platform are expected to be released in coming months.

Kapa-Kingi is scheduled to hold a media stand-up in Whangārei on Tuesday morning.

Te Pāti Māori responds to announcement of new political party

In a formal statement, the party acknowledged Kapa-Kingi’s departure while reaffirming its commitment to contesting all seven Māori electorates.

“Te Pāti Māori acknowledges Mariameno Kapa-Kingi’s announcement that she intends to contest the 2026 General Election under the newly announced Te Tai Tokerau Party. We wish Mariameno well,” the party stated.

“Te ao Māori has always carried many voices, many rohe, many whakapapa, and many expressions of mana motuhake. We respect the right of whānau, hapū, iwi, rohe and candidates to determine their own political pathway. Our focus remains clear.”

The party confirmed that five candidates, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, Oriini Kaipara, Rawiri Waititi, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and Haley Maxwell, are already locked in, with the remainder of the team to be announced shortly.

“Our movement is bigger than any one seat, candidate, or moment. We are here to remove this Government, restore balance to Aotearoa, and build a future where whānau Māori are housed, fed, cared for, protected, connected to whakapapa, and empowered to thrive,” the statement continued.

“There is no one-term Government without Te Pāti Māori. Our energy remains focused on the kaupapa. We are prepared to work with anyone serious about removing this Government and advancing the aspirations of our people. Te Pāti Māori will continue to stand unapologetically for tino rangatiratanga, Te Tiriti justice, mana motuhake, and the liberation of our people.”