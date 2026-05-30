Ngāti Apakura revisit ancestral journey to safety

Ngāti Apakura descendants have retraced Te Ara Roimata to reconnect with Ngāti Te Kohera and honour the journey their ancestors took after Rangiaowhia.

Waikato iwi Ngāti Apakura have retraced the footsteps of their ancestors in a journey reflecting on the aftermath of the 1864 invasion of Rangiaowhia, reconnecting with Ngāti Te Kohera, a hapū of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

Te Ara Roimata marked the return of Ngāti Apakura descendants to Mōkai marae near Taupō, where stories were shared about the iwi’s journey south from Rangiaowhia, including the places their ancestors stayed and the routes they travelled.

Ngāti Te Kohera spokesperson Craig Ahipene says the reconnection has been a long time coming.

“He roa te wā kua hipa. I tatari ngā kōiwi nei o Ngāti Apakura i waenganui i a mātou, ngā hapū o Mōkai, mō o rātou kanohi ora.”

Ngāti Apakura reunite with their relations Ngāti Te Kohera, the iwi who housed them following Rangiaowhia. Photo credit / Te Ao Māori News.

For Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Apakura General Manager Barlow Toi-Anderson, the gathering carries a strong sense of homecoming for the iwi, which he says has long gone unrecognised.

“E āhei ana te rongo i te wairua tau ki waenga i a mātou o Ngāti Apakura, me te noho mārire ki waenga i o mātou huānga o konei. Nō reira, inā te pai, inā te rōreka o ngā kōrero kua puta i te rangi nei.”

Te Ara Roimata

Following the invasion of Rangiaowhia in 1864, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Hinetū, and other iwi in the district were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. The journey became known as Te Ara Roimata (the path of tears), as iwi travelled through the region in search of safety and shelter. During the journey, Ngāti Apakura were welcomed by Ngāti Tūwharetoa and several hapū in the area, including Ngāti Te Kohera.

Within Ngāti Te Kohera, Ngāti Apakura found refuge and formed enduring relationships with the hau kāinga. Ahipene said the actions of his ancestors continue to be remembered by the hapū today.

“Ko o mātou mātua tūpuna i tuku tētahi wāhi whakaruruhau mō rātou i tō rātou rerenga mai ki konei, a muri ake i te pāhua. Nō reira, koirā te pūmahara e pā ana ki taua kōrero.”

Ngāti Apakura descendants say the support shown by Ngāti Te Kohera during that period would never be forgotten.

“Ki aua iwi, i kaha manaaki, i kaha tauawhi i a mātou o Ngāti Apakura, i a mātou e noho manene ana ki wāhi kē, e rongo ana mātou i te aroha i roto i tērā tūāhuatanga.”

Looking to the future

Ngāti Apakura continue to work towards Crown settlement and reconciliation, alongside the iwi that supported their ancestors after Rangiaowhia. Both iwi say reinforcing and maintaining those relationships remains a key priority for the future.

Looking the future, Ngāti Te Kohera and Ngāti Apakura are hopeful their relationship will be long lasting and enduring. Photo credit / Te Ao Māori News.

Ahipene says he hopes the relationship between Ngāti Apakura and Ngāti Te Kohera will continue to flourish.

“Me te whakaora anō i ngā ara takahi o ngā mātua tūpuna i waenga i o māua rohe nei, me ngā kōrero, me ngā whakapapa, kia whakakā te mauri.”