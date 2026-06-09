‘Devastated and disappointed’: Efeso Collins’ family react to coroner’s report

Vasa Fia Collins with family and friends outside Auckland Coroner's Court during a case management conference in March 2025. Photo/RNZ

The family of politician Fa’anānā Efeso Collins say recommendations arising from the coronial inquiry into his death reflect concerns they raised from the outset, but they’re disappointed the case was determined without a public inquest hearing.

Fa’anānā, a Sāmoan matai, former Green MP and South Auckland community leader, died on 21 February 2024 after suffering a cardiac arrest while participating in ChildFund’s WaterRun fundraising event in central Auckland.

In a statement following Coroner Janet Anderson’s findings, his widow, Vasa Fia Collins, said the family was “devastated and disappointed” by the decision not to hold an open inquest hearing.

“We received just over 24 hours’ notice of this decision, which feels like an unreasonable amount of time to process the weight of it, particularly given the expected media interest and the resulting pressure placed on myself and my family.”

The Coroner found Fa’anānā died of cardiac disease arising from complications of diabetes, obesity and hypertension after suffering a cardiac arrest during the event at Te Komititanga Square.

Fa'anānā Efeso Collins with his wife, Vasa Fia Collins, and their daughters. Photo/PMN News screengrab

“While the findings represent a vindication for our family, particularly the coroner’s recommendations regarding defibrillator access and on-site medical support, the concerns we raised from the outset have not been fully addressed,” Vasa said.

The coroner recommended that event organisers consider appointing a specific person responsible for locating and retrieving an automated external defibrillator (AED) during a cardiac emergency and ensuring they know where nearby devices are located before an event begins.

She also recommended organisers consider whether medical questionnaires or health declarations are appropriate for participants.

However, Vasa said the family remained disappointed that the coroner did not hold an open inquest hearing.

“Given Fa’anānā’s standing and the wider impact this case has had on our Pacific and South Auckland communities, we believe the process has lacked the depth required to deliver the justice that Fa’anānā and the communities he represented deserve.”

Vasa said the family had sought an inquest hearing from the earliest stages of the coronial process, saying it was needed not only to rigorously test the evidence but also to honour the cultural and spiritual needs of the family and wider Pacific community.

“As my husband said in his maiden speech just days before he died, ‘nothing can be changed until it is faced’. We have pursued this inquiry in that same spirit, not to assign blame, but to ensure that every possible lesson is learned, and that his legacy includes a safer Aotearoa for the communities he loved and served.”

Vasa Fia Collins speaks to media outside the Auckland Coroner's Court during a case management conference in March 2025. Photo/PMN

Coroner Anderson found it was not possible to conclude Fa’anānā would have survived if defibrillation had occurred earlier or additional medical support had been available.

“Every minute matters in circumstances like those my husband faced, and I hope that in the future, event organisers know the locations of potentially life-saving AED devices so that all attendees can be kept safe,” Vasa said.

The family said they hoped the recommendations would be acted on by event organisers across Aotearoa so that no other family would be left carrying the same questions they had faced.

They also welcomed the coroner’s endorsement of programmes to expand cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED training in Pacific, Māori and high-deprivation communities, noting those communities carry a disproportionate burden of cardiovascular disease and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The family thanked supporters who had contacted them following the release of the findings.

“Finally, we want to acknowledge the many kind and incredible messages of support we have received over these past few days. While we are still processing this news, I hope to share more in due course.”

Fa’anānā was a husband, father, former Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair, Manukau Ward councillor and Auckland mayoral candidate.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.