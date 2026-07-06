State of emergency declared in Waitaki - emergency centre activated

Metservice has put an Orange Warning for the area. Photo: Screenshot/MetService.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Waitaki district after heavy overnight rain. Flooding and road closures continue to impact the wider region.

The Waitaki District Council has activated its Emergency Operations Centre as floodwaters continue to affect homes, businesses and roads across the district.

Mayor Melanie Tavendale said declaring a State of Emergency ensures the resources and coordination needed are in place to support the community.

“This has been a significant localised flooding event. Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of everyone affected. We ask people to stay off the roads in affected areas, avoid floodwater, and follow the advice of emergency services.”she said.

While MetService had forecast North Otago would avoid significant rainfall, Oamaru was hit by a localised downpour around midnight. Rainfall records show 46mm fell over four hours, with 34mm recorded in just two hours.

The overnight rain caused severe surface flooding, prompting more than 20 people to self-evacuate.

A community-led evacuation centre has been established at the Waitaki Events Centre, 2 Centennial Park, Oamaru North, for anyone needing a safe, dry place to stay. Pets are also welcome.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to 65 weather-related callouts overnight between Mosgiel and Oamaru, with many involving flooding at homes in Oamaru.

Speaking to RNZ, FENZ shift manager Steve Watt said crews had attended numerous properties affected by floodwaters.

The council is urging people not to drive through floodwater.

“Floodwaters can be deeper and fast moving than they appear, and roads may be damaged beneath the surface,” the council said.

Otākou Whakaihuwaka staff and students have been asked, where possible, not to go to the Dunedin campus before 10am and to work or study from home today if possible. As a result, the campus will be operating with fewer people on site than usual.

Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor conditions and follow official advice while the severe weather continues.