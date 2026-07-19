‘From Levin to the edge of the universe’: Matariki celebrations reach beyond the stars

Hari Mogoșanu from Spaceward Bound, which brought a portable planetarium to Levin’s library for two days, taught families about Matariki and outer space. Photo: Adele Rycroft / Manawatū Standard

Children and adults alike have been encouraged to step inside, step under the stars and immerse themselves in the wonder of Matariki in Levin.

A portable planetarium is offering more than just stars and smiles for tamariki.

Horowhenua District Council brought in the space education group Spaceward Bound to hold sessions across two days of the school holidays as part of its Matariki celebrations.

From the outside, it was nothing more than a black tent when Local Democracy Reporting visited on Tuesday, but as people wandered into the planetarium for the free one-hour sessions, they were exposed to much more.

The space mission took attendees from Earth to the Moon, to the Sun, the Milky Way and up close to the cluster of stars which make up Matariki - all from the comfort of Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin.

The digital projections inside the immersive dome sparked a plethora of questions from young stargazers. Photo: Adele Rycroft / Manawatū Standard

Astrobiologist Hari Mogoșanu and space educator Sam Leske run Spaceward Bound. They have travelled to New Zealand schools since 2015, offering teachers and students hands-on experiences and education on all things outer space.

Mogoșanu ran the Levin sessions and told the 20-plus children and guardians nestled in the planetarium that they were on a mission “from Levin to the edge of the universe”.

One young boy struggled to keep his hand down, as questions popped into his head every few seconds. He asked Mogoșanu how long until they reached Matariki, as he had always wanted to see the constellation up close.

Leske said the ultimate drive behind the programme and their Wairarapa business, Milky-Way. Kiwit, was inspiring young people to be interested in science and to appreciate and understand the night sky.

Linda Corner had taken her whānau along to the programme, comprising kids Silla, Stevie Ray and Hanes. The trio had big smiles, listed off facts they had learned and said their favourite part was seeing the Milky Way up close.

The Spaceward Bound programme had cost the district council $2400, which was paid for through an existing school holiday programme budget. This was the second time the council had partnered with the company.

Council chief executive Monique Davidson said the programme was part of bringing Matariki to life for the community and delivering events in partnership with local iwi and hapū.

Davidson said Spaceward Bound encouraged curiosity, creativity, exploration and discovery - all broader themes behind Matariki.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said this programme, which was the final part of the district’s Matariki celebrations, had brought people of all ages together to connect, celebrate and learn.

He said the council and community had seen a huge benefit in holding Matariki events, with more than 4500 people getting involved across 13 events since July 1.

All sessions for Spaceward Bound on Tuesday and Wednesday were fully booked.

-LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.